Ghana taking bold steps to achieve SDGs

The Government of Ghana has demonstrated an increased commitment towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

This is evident in the recently released 2022 SDGs Budget Report, which revealed a significant boost in funds allocated for crucial sectors, underscoring Ghana's determination to stay on track towards attaining the 2030 agenda.

The SDGs Budget Report highlighted an impressive surge in funding, with Gh¢ 5.05 billion allocated for essential government programmes, a substantial rise compared to the 2021 allocation of GHS 2.85 billion.

This sizeable increase signifies the government's proactive approach to addressing the dire economic challenges caused by the pandemic.

In an address at the launch of the SDG report in Accra last Wednesday, Ms Eva Esselba Mends, Chief Director, Ministry of Finance, implored Ghanaians to consider shared responsibilities and collective actions to attain the SDGs through collaboration, creativity and positive change.

She stated that the report goes beyond being a mere compilation of numbers and figures, noting that “it is a testament to our unwavering commitment to realizing the Sustainable Development Goals, demonstrating our nation's resolve to shape a better future for all.”

On his part, the Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Dr Mohammed Amin Adams, said the SDGs Budget Report equipped the government and its partners with essential data to monitor progress across the diverse goals. This real-time monitoring allows for an assessment of financial resource utilization efficiency over time.