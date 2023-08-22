ModernGhana logo
Suspend construction of your sleazy, majestic $259m head office project — Ablakwa to BoG

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has issued a statement to counter the press briefing by Bank of Ghana (BoG) Governor Dr. Ernest Addison on Monday.

The Governor at the press briefing assured Ghanaians that it will ensure the cost of the new head office building does not escalate beyond reasonable levels.

Dr. Addison refuted the allegation that the building is taking place at a time Ghanaians are suffering due to the economic crisis.

He argued that the building commenced in 2019 when the Central Bank made profits.

"The decision to commence construction was taken in 2019 when the Bank generated profits. Appropriations for the Head Office were made each year from profits in 2019, 2020, and 2021. The project has, therefore, been going on for over 3 years. The DDEP only took place in January 2023. If we were to be taking the decision today, building a legacy Head Office would not have been a priority,” the BoG Governor explained to the press.

In a statement to reply to Dr. Ernest Addison’s press briefing, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says the BoG Governor must be told in the face that Ghanaians have had enough of his recklessness, mismanagement, and untruths.

He insists that the new head office project has been a symbol of reckless mismanagement and must be suspended.

“Yesterday, Ghanaians expected a contrite apology, an immediate resignation, and a suspension of his gravely insensitive, sleazy, and majestic office project which has become an iconic symbol of his reckless mismanagement,” the North Tongu MP said in his statement.

He added, “Instead of holding on to his job after this fantastic disaster, he should just resign and save our ears from his reams of gobbledygook.”

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

