Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim celebrates 40 years of leadership

Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Gado Watara, the paramount of Wangara community in Ghana over the weekend, celebrated the 40th anniversary of his throne in Kumasi, the garden city of West Africa.

Participants were dressed in traditional clothes and regalia in a true display of African culture marked by drumming and dancing to showcase the tourism potential of the community.

Speaking in an interview with this portal, the event organizer Mr. Amin Ibrahim reiterates the palace's willingness to annually organize what he described as, a humanitarian program geared towards celebrating the leadership of Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim’s contribution to the development of Zongo so as to attract tourists from around the world to visit the community.

The one-week program under the theme "Tolerance, Understanding And Peaceful Coexistence: A Prerequisite For Zongo Development Through Education Particularly For The Girl-Child."

Chief Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim has over the years contributed immensely towards the promotion of education in the Ashanti Region of Ghana. He did not only played a fatherly role but pioneered in attracting Zongo youth to the renowned Ahmadiyya Senior High School in Kumasi.

Source: Africa-World Relations