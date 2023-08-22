If decision to building new head office was taken today it wouldn’t have been a priority – BoG

ModernGhana logo
Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr. Ernest Addison has reiterated that the decision to build a new head office was taken a long time ago.

Speaking at a special press briefing on Monday, August 21, the Governor said the decision to commence construction was taken in 2019 after the bank generated profits.

This is to address critics who have lambasted BoG for building a $250m head office at a time Ghanaians are suffering due to the current economic crisis.

But according to Dr. Ernest Addison, if the decision to commence construction was to be taken today, it wouldn’t have been a priority.

"The decision to commence construction was taken in 2019 when the Bank generated profits. Appropriations for the Head Office were made each year from profits in 2019, 2020, and 2021. The project has, therefore, been going on for over 3 years. The DDEP only took place in January 2023. If we were to be taking the decision today, building a legacy Head Office would not have been a priority,” the BoG Governor explained to the press.

Dr. Ernest Addison continued, “However, this is a project that has been running for 3 years and about 50 percent complete.”

The BoG Governor further noted that the Central Bank is fully aware of its responsibilities to ensure that the costs do not escalate beyond reasonable levels.

This is why he says many of the original design features including data centre, currency processing centre, ICT equipment, and specialized security features have been deferred, and only grey boxes are provided for future use to manage costs.

