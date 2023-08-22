ModernGhana logo
'When did lawful strike become punishable?' — Clement Apaak slams plan to withhold CETAG August salaries

Ranking Member on Parliament's Education Committee, Clement Abas Apaak, has criticized plans to withhold August salaries of striking College of Education teachers (CETAG).

Mr. Apaak noted that the strike is lawful.
According to him, the move to punish teachers by withholding pay is uncalled for.

In a tweet on Monday, August 21, he warned it would only aggravate matters and urged the reversal of the "ill-informed" decision.

"Gov't ought to reverse the decision not to pay Lecturers of our 46 CoE salaries for Aug 2023. When did going on a lawful strike to demand the implementation of agreed conditions of service become punishable? This move is ill-informed and will worsen an already worrying situation,” he wrote.

His comments follow a directive from the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) to the Controller and Accountant General not to pay August salaries and allowances to CETAG members currently on strike.

CETAG members nationwide have been on industrial action since August 1st over the government's failure to implement negotiated benefits and improved conditions of service.

Despite the teachers' repeated appeals, the Ministry of Finance is yet to effect the agreed terms, prompting the ongoing strike action.

