Three groups petition CHRAJ over appointment of new Principal for Berekum College of Education

Three groups - the Sunyani Youth Development Association, Sunyani for Development Association and Bonoman Institute – have raised grave concerns about the circumstances surrounding the appointment of a new principal for Berekum College of Education in the Bono region.

They have therefore petitioned the Bono Regional Office of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) for redress.

The spokesperson for these three groups, Mr. Atta Akoto Senior, told the media in Sunyani that the Governing Council of the Berekum College of Education was discriminatory and unfair toward Dr. Mrs. Vida Korang, one of the applicants for the position of principal.

He wondered why Dr. Mrs Vida Korang, a Senior Lecturer at the Catholic University of Ghana, who scored the highest marks in the interview process, had been denied the opportunity to head the only public college of education in the region.

Gender equality

“We have petitioned Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to investigate the matter as the decision by the Governing Council not to appoint Dr Mrs Vida Korang is an affront to fairness and a heavy dent on Ghana’s quest to achieve Gender Equality (Goal 5), and Inequality (Goal 10) of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” he stated.

According to him, the action by the Governing Council also breached some relevant provisions of the 1992 constitution of Ghana pursuant to Article 17 (1) (2) (3) and 296.

The petitioners therefore want CHRAJ to declare the action of the Council discriminatory and unfair, and erred in its decision not to give the position to Dr. Mrs. Vida Korang.

They also want an order to the Council to review its decision for the appointment of the current principal and appoint a new one based on merit, non-discriminatory, fairness and non-subjective in accordance with the laws and the development agenda of Ghana.

Mr. Atta Akoto believes that elevating Dr. Mrs. Korang to that high office will go a long way to motivate more females to aspire to greater heights, and therefore called on the Bono Regional Minister, Madam Justina Owusu Banahene, to step into the issue and ensure that the right things are done.