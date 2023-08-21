Otumfuo destools Abuontemhene Nana Kwaku Duah III over unauthorized land sales

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has destooled the Abuontemhene of Kumasi Traditional Council, Nana Kwaku Duah III, with immediate effect for illegally selling lands under his jurisdiction.

At a meeting of the Kumasi Traditional Council on Monday, August 21, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II announced stripping Nana Kwaku Duah III of his sacred position as divisional chief.

The Asantehene's decision, according to a video shared by Manhyia-based Opemsuo Radio, came after investigations revealed that the Abuontemhene had been personally selling lands in his area without authorization.

It is reported that Nana Kwaku Duah III had earlier informed Otumfuo Osei Tutu II that some contractors working on a land parcel in his jurisdiction were selling parts of it.

However, Otumfuo in the video noted that his own discreet investigations uncovered that the Abuontemhene himself was directly involved in the unauthorized sale of customary lands to buyers.

As leader of the Kumasi Stool lands and overseer of all chiefs in the kingdom, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II said he had no choice but to immediately destool Nana Kwaku Duah III to restore order and protect the stool lands.