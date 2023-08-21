ModernGhana logo
E/R: Madman breaks free from prayer camp, heads home to butcher grandmother to death also shot dead by police

Police in Adeiso, Eastern Region, have shot dead a 35-year-old man believed to be mentally challenged, Paa Kwasi, after he butchered his 94-year-old grandmother, Yaa Ameyawo, at Domponiase Junction, a community in the Upper West Akim District of the region.

Paa Kwasi, according to Citi News sources, was chained at a prayer camp and after breaking free, he headed straight home, where he allegedly inflicted machete wounds on his grandmother.

It is unclear what triggered his actions, but his cousin, Agbsei, sustained injuries when he tried to rescue the old woman during the attack.

Police personnel who were called to the scene were left with no choice but to shoot Paa Kwasi to disarm him after he physically confronted them with the machete.

The bodies of Paa Kwasi and his grandmother have been deposited at the Nsawam Government Hospital, and Agbsei, who sustained injuries, is on admission at the same hospital receiving treatment.

-Citinewsroom

