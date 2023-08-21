Join let's force the resignation of BoG ‘MisGovernor’ Dr Ernest Addison – Felix Kwakye Ofosu urge Ghanaians

A member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Felix Kwakye Ofosu has called on Ghanaians to join the Minority Caucus’ planned protest against the Bank of Ghana.

The NDC MPs are demanding the resignation of BoG's Governor, Dr. Ernest Addison in a peaceful demonstration and picketing to be staged at the Bank of Ghana’s headquarters on September 5.

The NDC stalwart said the protest is necessary to force changes at the central bank, which has allegedly fueled record inflation through the uncontrolled printing of money.

In a tweet on Monday, August 21, Mr. Kwakye Ofosu said Dr. Addison’s leadership at the BoG has resulted in economic hardships through financial mismanagement.

“On 5th September, we march to the Bank of Ghana to demand the departure of MisGovenor Addison and all who have destroyed the Ghanaian economy and brought hardships upon us all. Join the struggle. Do not sit back and accuse the opposition of doing nothing,” his tweet reads.

This comes after Minority caucus of parliament announced plans to hold a protest on Tuesday, September 5, to demand the resignation of the Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BOG) over allegations of financial malfeasance and mismanagement.

In a notice to the Greater Accra Regional Police Command dated Monday, August 21, the Minority Leader, Hon. Cassiel Ato Forson stated that the protest aims to "express revulsion against the illegal printing of money to the tune of around GHS80 billion between 2021 and 2022 by BOG for the corrupt Akufo-Addo/Bawumia/NPP government."

He accused the central bank of causing hyperinflation of 54.1% in December 2022 through uncontrolled printing of money, which has "negatively impacted livelihoods and businesses and pushed about 850,000 Ghanaians into poverty."

"As representatives of the Ghanaian people, the Minority in Parliament is totally disgusted by the crass mismanagement and reckless mishandling of the affairs of the Bank of Ghana, which resulted in a gargantuan loss of GHS60.8 billion and a negative equity of GHS5.1 billion in 2022, with its attendant hardships on Ghanaians," Dr. Ato Forson added.

The Minority Leader stated that the protest march starting from Parliament House will end at the Bank of Ghana headquarters, where they will picket and demand the immediate resignation of the Governor, his deputies and the board.

"The Governor must take responsibility for the over GHS80 billion printed and for the record losses and negative capital. His resignation will pave the way for investigations and possible prosecutions," Hon. Forson said.