21.08.2023 Headlines

Minority to stage demo against BoG Governor, deputies on September 5

21.08.2023 LISTEN

Minority in Parliament has written to the police informing the service of its decision to embark on a demonstration exercise on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, to protest against the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison and his deputies.

The Minority group had lashed out at the leadership of BoG over the GH¢60 billion financial loss incurred by the Bank of Ghana in the 2022 fiscal year as well as the printing of some monies to finance government expenses.

The group thus called for the resignation of the Governor and his deputies, accusing them of mismanaging the finances of the central bank.

In the letter signed by the Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, the group said Civil Society Organisations and other groups will take part in the protest.

The Minority Leader in the letter addressed to the Greater Accra Regional Police Commander, explained that the intended protest is to demand the immediate resignation of the Governor, Deputy Governors and Board of Directors of the Bank.

He further explained that the protest is also aimed at expressing the Minority’s revelation against what they termed as illegal printing of about GH¢80 billion, between 2021 and 2022 by the Bank of Ghana.

“We write in line with sections 1,2, and 3 of the Public Order Act 1994 (Act491), to notify you of an impending public protest to be embarked upon by the Minority in Parliament in collaboration with Civil Society Organisations, Progressive Forces and other well-meaning Ghanaians”.

The Minority in Parliament will converge in front of Parliament, and then march through some principal streets in Accra including Osu cemetery Traffic light area, Makola-Rawlings Park, Opera Square and end at the Bank of Ghana.

Read the full letter below:

821202373606-k5frj7u2h0-821202371231-screenshot-2023-08-21-164238

821202373606-ptkwn0y442-821202371231-screenshot-2023-08-21-164258

-citinewsroom

