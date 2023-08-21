ModernGhana logo
Dominic Nitiwul is a joker for planning to send Ghanaian soldiers to Niger – Koku Anyidoho

Koku Anyidoho and Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul
Koku Anyidoho[left] and Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul

Samuel Koku Anyidoho, CEO of the Atta Mills Institute has criticized Defense Minister Dominic Nitiwul over alleged plans to send Ghanaian troops to troubled Niger.

The criticism comes after the country hosted a meeting of ECOWAS Chiefs of Defense Staff in Accra last week.

The summit focused on the ongoing crisis in Niger, where the democratically elected president was recently overthrown in a coup.

At the meeting, the ECOWAS CDS deliberated on plans to send a standby force to aid in the restoration of constitutional rule in Niger should negotiations fail.

Following the talks, Dominic Nitiwul allegedly committed to sending Ghanaian forces to Niger as part of a planned ECOWAS intervention.

In response, Mr. Koku Anyidoho argued that both hosting the ECOWAS meeting and promising Ghanaian troops showed the Defence Minister’s lack of knowledge on security matters.

He further described Dominic Nitiwul as a "joker with no deep knowledge of what he is talking about."

"As far as I am personally concerned, Dominic Nitiwul was joking when he allowed Ghana to host the meeting of ECOWAS CDS', & his comments about sending forces to Niger," Anyidoho wrote in a tweet on Monday, August 21, asking where the Minister will get the military from.

Isaac Donkor
Isaac Donkor

News Reporter

