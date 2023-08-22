The Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin has come under criticism after proposing that traditional Chiefs should be allowed to participate in politics.

The Speaker suggested that Ghana should review the constitutional provisions that bar traditional chefs from engaging in political activities.

Speaker Bagbin's proposal calls for a revision of Ghana's laws to enable Chiefs to contribute their wisdom and expertise to the governance of the country.

He argued that the historical practice of Chiefs governing communities has been replaced by the imposition of District Chief Executives. He added that reconsidering Chiefs' involvement in politics could bring about more effective governance.

"We need to listen, think together, and we'll be taking stock on what we did wrong with our leaders, that chiefs should not be in active politics and that's not helping us.

“They used to govern; today we have imposed other chiefs on our chiefs, so we have District Chief Executives," the Speaker emphasized.

However, during a discussion on Peace FM's morning show “Kokrokoo” morning show, Kwami Sefa Kayi expressed reservations about involving traditional chiefs in politics.

"The kind of politics we do in this country, I don't think we should involve our chiefs..." Sefa Kayi remarked.

Kwamena Duncan also joined the conversation, asserting that the Speaker's call was unnecessary.

"The call by the Speaker was needless," Mr Duncan stated.

Sefa Kayi backed Mr Duncan's sentiment, stating, "I think so... oh yes needless because he is in a position to understand better than most of us. Look at what happened to the Dormaahene..."