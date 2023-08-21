BoG exists for national welfare; we must place policy mandate ahead of profits – Dr. Ernest Addison

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) has assured Ghanaians that the Central Bank is keen on delivering its mandate.

At a special press briefing on Monday, August 21, the Governor defended the GHS60 billion losses recorded in the Bank’s 2022 Annual Report and Financial Statement.

He argued that BoG and all Central Banks around the world do not exist for profits and these technical losses do not affect the delivery of their mandate.

Dr. Ernest Addison told journalists that instead, the BoG's credibility depends on its ability to achieve its mandate.

“Let me end by reassuring the public on the policy solvency of the Bank of Ghana to achieve its statutory mandate going forward. Every central bank’s credibility depends on its ability to achieve its mandate. These technical losses do not jeopardize that ability and are sometimes the price to pay for achieving those aims. It is important that we place the central bank’s policy mandate ahead of profits,” Dr. Ernest Addison shared.

The BoG Governor continued, “We must recognize the special character of Central Banks and the role they play in an economy. Central Banks are institutions of public policy and do not exist for profits but for national welfare and as such could have a negative equity position and continue to be policy effective.”

Speaking on the negative equity of over GHS55.1 billion recorded in the 2022 Annual Report and Financial Statement, Dr. Ernest Addison assured Ghanaians that very clear policies have been put in place to return to positive equity in the medium term.

He said BoG will continue to rebuild its policy buffers to continue to provide the necessary assurance of policy support as it rebuilds a stronger and more resilient and inclusive economic post-pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Minority is still demanding the resignation of Dr. Ernest Addison.

The Minority has today notified the Ghana Police Service of its impending demonstration on September 5 to march to the Bank of Ghana head office to demand that the BoG Governor leaves his role.