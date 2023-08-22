Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for the North Tongu constituency and Minority Spokesperson on Foreign Affairs for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has issued a warning to President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo about the potential dangers of dispatching Ghanaian troops to Niger as part of an ECOWAS effort to overthrow the coup leaders and reinstate the democratically elected government.

Mr Ablakwa expressed his deep concern that sending Ghanaian soldiers to Niger in support of ECOWAS stand-by force could lead be catastrophic.

Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' morning show, he urged President Akufo-Addo to reconsider his decision.

"President Akufo-Addo has to take a second look at his decision to deploy our soldiers; it is going to lead to a bloodbath. We will just be sending our soldiers to the slaughterhouse," Ablakwa cautioned.

He urges government to follow the example of other African nations that have maintained neutrality.

Ablakwa stated, "There are other African countries who have decided to stay neutral and watch how things unfold in Niger and not be entangled in the brawl between them and possibly ECOWAS, and I believe that our President can learn the same from these countries."

"The decision by the Economic Community of West African States To send soldiers to Niger will only worsen and break the already volatile situation in that country. The leadership of ECOWAS should employ a non violence approach to remedy the situation," he added.

In recent developments, the ECOWAS Defence Chiefs convened in Accra to discuss the activation and deployment of a standby force to Niger with the aim of restoring constitutional rule if diplomatic negotiations with the coup leaders fail.