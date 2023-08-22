We've united for development of Western Region, our politicians must do same — Upper Dixcove Paramount Chief

The Paramount Chief of Upper Dixcove Traditional Area in the Western Region, Obrempong Hima Dekyi XVI says there is a common agenda by the Paramount Chiefs of the Western Region to achieve the much-needed development for the region.

In an interview with Kwame Malcolm, host of Radio 360's flagship programme, "Y3nsom" in Takoradi monitored by Modern Ghana News, he lauded the principal role of the Council of State Member who is also the Chief of Princess Town, Nana Akwanzi Abraba IV also known as Hon Eunice Buah Asomah Hinneh in ensuring all differences amongst the Paramount Chiefs in the Western Regional House of Chiefs are resolved.

"I will like to acknowledge the yeoman's role played by the Omanhene of Axim, Awulae Attibrukusu III as well as the Paramount Chiefs of Essikado, Nana Kobina Nketia V and Awulae Agyefi Kwame II of Nsein, the longest serving Paramount Chief, for imploring on all the Chiefs to heed the call of Nana Akwanzi Abraba IV to unite.

"We have therefore united to ensure the collective good and development of the Western Region. As we have done this, we appeal to the political class of the NDC and the NPP who comprise the Western Region Caucus to unite for the development of the Region.

"We must present a united front to reflect the traditional and the political agenda so that we approach issues with a common front. This will ensure that the MPs reflect the common interest of the people of the Region as the Chiefs have a solid base with the grassroots and by so, whatever will be presented in Parliament by the MPs will reflect the general view of all," the Upper Dixcove Paramount Chief implored.

He praised the Omanhene of Essikado, Nana Kobina Nketia V for initiating a forum under the aegis, a foundation set up to immortalise his predecessor, Nana Kobina Nketia IV, to brainstorm on how to forge ahead for the region's development.

He further pointed out the negative impact of chieftaincy disputes on the development of the Western Region and calls on all to support the agenda already started.

" ..the chieftaincy disputes have really been counterproductive on the region's development as there is strength in numbers. If we the Chiefs are united and the politicians are not equally united, we may not get what is due us as a Region. Since the era of Dr Kwame Nkrumah, no Westerner has risen to be President again. What is preventing a Westerner from attaining that? The likes of Hon Armah Kofi Buah, Joe Ghartey, Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah etc are all fit to be President. When that is realised, the region will get its due. Some have it that the Western Region does not have the numbers like the Ashanti and Volta to be a deciding factor in elections. If we have someone from the region aspiring to be President, what prevents us from throwing our weight behind that person? Is it wrong for the Western Region to have a President for the entire nation? Obrempong Hima Dekyi quizzes.

He wondered how many indigenes of Western Region are in managerial positions in the various oil companies dotted around the Western Region.

"If as Chiefs we put our house in order and we have westerners as CEOs of these oil companies, won't a sizeable number of the teeming unemployed youth in the Western Region be employed? As the media, I will implore you, folks, to go the extra mile and establish how many indigenes of the Region are employed in the oil companies. There is always the refrain, 'there are no vacancies' yet day in day out, people are employed as heaps of applications for jobs by our youth keep mounting. Our relief now is that as Chiefs we are now united," he asserted.