Gov’t clears 85% of GHS270 million owed Food Suppliers; remaining arrears less than GHS30m – NAFCO CEO

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Food and Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO), Mr. Hanan Abdul-Wahab has provided an update on payment made to aggrieved members of the National Food Suppliers Association.

The National Food Suppliers Association last month spent nights at the premises of NAFCO to demand payment arrears for work down for the past two years.

The group at the time threatened that it would not end the picketing until the government paid the GHS270 million owed to the members for the job done.

Following an intervention by government, the association suspended the picketing after an agreement was reached for payment.

At a Minister’s Press Briefing in Accra on Monday, August 21, Mr. Hanan Abdul-Wahab said 85% of what is owed to the members of the National Food Suppliers Association has been cleared by government.

According to the CEO of the National Food and Buffer Stock Company, the amount of money now in arrears is less than GHS30 million.

“Out of that how much we owe suppliers is what is currently happening in the system that has resulted in the picketing. Right after the picketing government released money for the arrears of the suppliers and we have paid them 85% of how much we owe them for the year 2022. We don’t owe suppliers any arrears but 2022 and then what is happening currently. They can be rest assured that the remaining 15% of the arrears from 2022 will be paid,” Hanan Abdul-Wahab stressed.

At the Press Briefing, the NAFCO CEO further disclosed that since the NPP government took office in 2017, it has paid GHS2,705,408,476.58 billion to food suppliers to supply food to Free Senior High Schools.

Mr. Hanan Abdul-Wahab further assured that at the National Food and Buffer Stock Company, his outfit is working to ensure the country remains food secured.

He said NAFCO will continue to explore opportunities to ensure that the benefits of establishing national food reserves are fully realized.