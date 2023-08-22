The Association of Electoral Area Coordinators in the Ashanti Region has taken a swipe at Mr. Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen criticizing his approach to his presidential flagbearership campaign in the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The group has expressed disappointment over Mr. Kyerematen's decision to exclude them from his ongoing campaign, indicating that the onerous act undermines his leadership aspirations and the party's unity.

In a statement released by the association, members conveyed their skepticism about Mr. Kyerematen's commitment to the party's welfare, contending that his preference for a cluster-based campaign strategy rather than an inclusive approach is indicative of his lack of readiness to lead.

"We think Mr. Kyerematen is only contesting as a matter of formality and not because he wants to lead this party because we cannot understand why he would refuse to visit us and instead select a few and cluster them at one place," portion of the statement read.

Mr. Alan Kyerematen, in contrast to the campaign strategies employed by his primary opponents, has chosen to pursue a different approach.

This approach, however, has sparked dissatisfaction among the electoral area coordinators in the Ashanti Region, who view it as a disregard for their crucial role within the party's grassroots structure.

They have expressed reservations about Mr. Kyerematen's commitment to his campaign and, by extension, his dedication to leading the party to victory.

"While ordinarily, we coordinators might have overlooked this issue, we feel it's essential to address it for the betterment of the party's chances to secure a successive term in office," the statement noted, hinting at the party's desire to "break the eight".

Read the Association’s concerns below;

1. How can Alan leave out the party structure in organizing his cluster meetings? Chairman, Organizer and Coordinators?

2. Alan prides himself as the candidate who contested most and as such his deeds should breed party cohesion not division- sidelining coordinators in his quest portrays lack of shrewdness

3. Last but not least, though, the decision to do the cluster campaign is entirely his, if he had emulated the individual constituency visitations, it would have offered him the needed information about our respective needs as constituencies.

With the above, it stands to reason that the coordinators can safely conclude Alan lacks what it takes to lead the great Osono kokroko party into 2024 to break the eight.”

