Multifaceted nature of Niger crises is an uphill task that demands ingenuity, dialogue - CDG-GH

EDWARD MORTEY PanAfricanist/Convenor, Caucus for Democratic Governance Ghana

The Caucus for Democratic Governance, Ghana (CDG-GH) has called for a clever and well-thought-through approach to deal with the crisis in the Economic Community for West African States (ECOWAS) region.

ECOWAS this month has revealed plans to embark on a military intervention exercise in Niger to seize power from the military junta to restore overthrown President Mohamed Bazoum to power.

While ECOWAS is preparing for its operation, Niger has the backing of Russia, with Guinea and Burkina Faso indicating their readiness to help the Nigeriens.

In a press release from CDG-GH on the back of the war drums being beaten by ECOWAS and the crisis in the region, it has indicated that what is required to address the crisis is ingenuity and dialogue.

“Yet, finding a way forward, an approach that encompasses the multifaceted nature of the region's crises, is an uphill task that demands ingenuity and dialogue,” part of the CDG-GH released signed by Convener Edward Mortey said.

The Caucus for Democratic Governance insists that economic inequalities must be confronted head-on, and good governance should be championed in the midst of the current crisis in the region.

Convener Edward Mortey in the press release added, “The ongoing interplay between internal aspirations and external pressures is intricate, but it's also an opportunity for Africa to redefine its narrative. The radical path to sovereignty is not one of isolation but of inclusive empowerment—a delicate blend of reclaiming economic control, curbing insurgent motivations, and balancing foreign influence.”

Below is a copy of the press release by CDG-GH:

CAUCUS FOR DEMOCRATIC GOVERNANCE, GHANA (CDG-GH)

PRESS RELEASE

21ST AUGUST, 2023

UNRAVELING THE NEXUS: CHARTING A NEW PARADIGM FOR ECONOMIC SOVEREIGNTY AMIDST FOREIGN INFLUENCE AND INSURGENCY IN AFRICA

In the grand tapestry of Africa's struggle for economic autonomy and sovereignty, recent events in Niger have thrust a long-simmering issue into the global spotlight: the complex and often-contentious relationship between France, its control over national reserves, and the surge of insurgency across the continent. Beneath the surface of political upheaval lies a web of intricate connections that intertwine local aspirations, neocolonial influences, and the specter of Western intervention.

Since the early 1960s, France's dominion over the national reserves of fourteen African countries, mediated through the CFA franc currency, has cast a shadow over economic decision-making and monetary policies. This long-standing arrangement, once perceived as a symbol of cooperation, has metamorphosed into a symbol of economic shackles, igniting fervent calls for sovereignty and self-determination.

The nexus between foreign influence and domestic friction is not a simple two elements or part; rather, it is an intricate dance of intertwined challenges. The economic disparities that result from France's control provide insurgent groups with fertile ground to exploit grievances and garner support. Simultaneously, Western counter-terrorism efforts, while aiming to quell extremism, has inadvertently sow the seeds of resentment through civilian casualties and perceived neocolonial tendencies.

The convulsions seen across Africa, like the recent Niger coup and the swells of anti-French sentiment, are the products of this complex interplay. Yet, finding a way forward an approach that encompasses the multifaceted nature of the region's crises.

Addressing the internal dynamics and structural issues is as crucial as scrutinizing external influences. It's a challenge that demands nuanced thinking, an understanding that rarely can be categorized as an event of stark black-and-white terms.

Amidst the turmoil, the call for equitable economic relationships is resounding with newfound urgency. The chains of financial dependency are being rattled as African nations endeavor to reclaim their autonomy and steer their own destinies. The global northwest watches with bated breath, pondering whether the era of financial inequality can be dismantled.

Yet, finding a way forward, an approach that encompasses the multifaceted nature of the region's crises, is an uphill task that demands ingenuity and dialogue.

Economic inequalities must be confronted head-on, and good governance should be championed. Local agency in decision-making is paramount, as is self-determination in shaping the socio-economic landscape. As foreign actors recalibrate their roles, an equitable and balanced engagement should replace outdated neocolonial power dynamics.

The ongoing interplay between internal aspirations and external pressures is intricate, but it's also an opportunity for Africa to redefine its narrative. The radical path to sovereignty is not one of isolation, but of inclusive empowerment—a delicate blend of reclaiming economic control, curbing insurgent motivations, and balancing foreign influence.

As Africa charts its course through these treacherous waters, a renewed sense of hope emanates. The continent's history of resilience and triumph is a testament to its ability to rewrite its future. With an eye toward dismantling economic disparities and embracing a truly sovereign identity, Africa stands poised to transform its narrative from one of dependency to one of empowerment. Moreover, as the intricate tapestry of internal challenges and external influences unfolds, the world holds its breath, collectively hoping that this chapter will usher in an era of sustainable stability and unshakable empowerment.

Authored by: EDWARD MORTEY PanAfricanist/Convenor, Caucus for Democratic

Governance -Ghana.

Dr E.K. Hayford

Executive Director, CDG-GH

