Discipline is important for smooth academic progress – Deputy Education Minister

By Bala Ali, ISD || contributor
The Deputy Minister for Education, Mrs Gifty Twum Ampofo has urged parents to instil discipline in their children, saying that it has a place in the academic progress of the child.

Speaking at the 5th Annual National Education Consultation of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana in Koforidua, she observed that education is very critical in the development of every nation and must therefore be given the needed attention.

Mrs Twum Ampofo appealed to the Presbyterian Church to continue promoting quality teaching and learning in their schools with effective supervision.

The Moderator of the Presbyterian Church, Rt. Rev Prof. Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mantey, on his part, stated that the church would not compromise on discipline in its schools.

He noted that discipline has been the hallmark of schools run by churches and no amount of pressure would stop it.

For his part, the Eastern Regional Minister, Mr Seth Kwame Frimpong, acknowledged the Presby Church for its role in promoting quality education in the country as evidenced in the great schools it has established.

He also stated that good Christian schools are necessary because they produce morally conscious adults, which is a necessary ingredient for national development.

The Omanhene of New Juaben Traditional Area, Daasebre Kwaku Boateng III, lauded the Presbyterian Church for its contribution to promoting quality education and urged it to do more for the progress of the region and the nation as a whole.

