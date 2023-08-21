May you never be broke as Bank of Ghana, gov’t – Franklin Cudjoe prays for Ghanaians

21.08.2023 LISTEN

The Founding President and chief executive officer of IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, Franklin Cudjoe has taken to his social media to shade the Bank of Ghana (BoG) and government.

In a post on Facebook on Monday, August 21, he prayed that Ghanaians will not be as broke as the Central Bank and government.

“This week, may you never be broke as our central bank and government. May all who owe you pay up. 5 months on, I'm still waiting for the gentleman who told me he was by the ATM cashing out to pay back a loan,” Franklin Cudjoe said in his Facebook post.

The Bank of Ghana has been lambasted this month, especially by the Minority in Parliament after it released its 2022 Annual Report and Financial Statement.

The statement revealed that the Central Bank incurred a loss of GHS60 billion.

In the report, it was also disclosed that the Central Bank recorded negative equity of over GHS55.1 billion.

Using these, the Minority has argued that the Bank of Ghana is broke and will need years to get back on its feet.

Despite admitting the losses, the Bank of Ghana in a reply to the Minority said it is impossible for the Central Bank to go bankrupt.

“Technically, Central Banks cannot be insolvent or bankrupt….It is important to put the Bank of Ghana’s 2022 financial results in proper context with a clear statement of the problem that Ghana faced and the chronology of events in Ghana since 2019.

“There was a clear mismatch between revenue inflows and expenditure financed in 2020 by exceptional support from the IMF and World Bank resources, and in addition to financing from the Bank of Ghana through the issuance of the GHS10 billion Covid-19 bond,” BoG explained in a press release.