21.08.2023 Social News

AriseGhana to join NDC picketing over $250m new BoG headquarters saga

AriseGhana to join NDC picketing over $250m new BoG headquarters saga
21.08.2023 LISTEN

Pressure group AriseGhana has announced its intention to join the Minority to picket outside the premises of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) to demand the resignation of the Governor, Dr Ernest Addison and his deputies.

The group’s decision is rooted in the controversy surrounding the construction of the Central Bank’s new headquarters, which is reported to have cost around $250 million.

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) justified the construction of a new headquarters , insisting that its current head office, built in the 1960s, is no longer fit for purpose.

AriseGhana in a statement indicated that their decision to join the picketing is borne out of the mess committed by the central bank.

“After painstakingly studying the damning revelations contained in the 2022 Report and financial statements of the Bank of Ghana, we have come to the conclusion that the Central Bank is in the unprecedented mess it presently finds itself because of crass mismanagement by the Addison-led Board and management.”

The NDC in a series of demands is kicking against the cost of building the new edifice located at Ridge and also demanding the resignation of the Bank’s governor and his two deputies .

AriseGhana is also concerned about the printing of money by the Bank in the years 2021 and 2022 which it attributed to recklessness and corruption.

“We hold the view that the illegal printing of money by BoG in the year 2021 and 2022 to the tune of GH¢77 billion to finance the recklessness of the corrupt Akufo-Addo/Bawumia/NPP government, in flagrant disregard of section 30 of the BOG Act (as amended) is the height of irresponsibility and must be condemned by all well-meaning Ghanaians.”

—citinewsroom

