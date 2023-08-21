ModernGhana logo
NSS promises to pay allowances, arrears owed personnel

Social News NSS promises to pay allowances, arrears owed personnel
National Service Secretariat (NSS) has announced plans to disburse arrears of allowances for the first half of 2023 to personnel of the Scheme.

This follows the approval for an upward adjustment of monthly allowances for National Service personnel from GH¢559 to GH¢715.57 .

Speaking to Citi News, the acting head of corporate affairs for the National Service Scheme, Ambrose Entsiwah Junior indicated that payment of the adjusted allowance will be backdated to January and paid to personnel.

“We were owing them [NSS personnel] for the month of June and July together with the arrears and last Friday, we paid them the June allowances, and we are working toward paying them the arrears which had been approved by the Ministry of Finance, and we have asked them to submit their data.”

“Maximum two weeks, we will pay the arrears from January to June, and after we have paid the arrears, we will pay the July allowance with the new rate.”

—citinewsroom

