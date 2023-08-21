ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Labour Minister cuts sod for construction of 16 Public Employment Centres

By Priscilla Osei-Wusu Nimako, ISD II Contributor
Social News Labour Minister cuts sod for construction of 16 Public Employment Centres
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Mr Ignatius Baffour Awuah, has cut the sod for the construction of 16 Public Employment Centres (PECs).

Sixty-four existing PECs will also be revamped in 64 districts.

This is intended to provide a conducive environment to host the Ghana Labour Market Information System (GLMIS) which is also being developed under the project.

Mr Awuah said people are unemployed not because of the absence of job opportunities but rather due to the lack of information about the skills employers are looking for and where they are needed.

He observed that the availability of accurate information about the dynamics and interactions in the labour market is critical for both employers and job seekers to engage.

He said it was also crucial for the government to bring efficiency into the labour market and reduce unemployment in the country.

At the sod-cutting event at Kenyasi in the Asutifi North District in the Ahafo Region, he disclosed that every administrative region in the country would benefit from the project, adding that the GLMIS would be operational by the close of the year.

He noted that the skills gap would inform the government policy decisions, adding that the tertiary and training institutions would also be informed of the employment needs of the labour market.

According to him, these Centres would provide an avenue where job seekers can go to register, access available vacancies and benefit from job counselling and career development services.

"When completed, job seekers would have the opportunity to walk in, inquire about existing job vacancies and discuss issues relating to their career choices," he said.

More from Social News
ModernGhana Links
Gov’t to procure 200 Rapid Intervention Vehicles for Fire Service
21.08.2023 | Social News
Ambassador of Colombia to Ghana pays courtesy call on Youth and Sports Minister
21.08.2023 | Social News
African countries must have a direct vote in determining gold price — Deputy Lands Minister
21.08.2023 | Social News
Top Stories

1 hour ago

What do you need a BoG office which can host 6,500 people and can park 3,200 cars for - Ablakwa questions Dr. Addison What do you need a BoG office which can host 6,500 people and can park 3,200 car...

1 hour ago

BoG building new 222.8 million head office because of appetite to cause financial lost to the state - Ablakwa BoG building new $222.8 million head office because of appetite to cause financi...

4 hours ago

Niger coup: Any attempt to remove Tchiani-led military juntaby force will further escalate tension — TUC warns ECOWAS Niger coup: Any attempt to remove Tchiani-led military junta by force will furth...

4 hours ago

Cecilia Dapaahs saga: Accused persons to appear in court on Tuesday Cecilia Dapaah’s saga: Accused persons to appear in court on Tuesday

4 hours ago

Health professionals hide large breast lumps, refuse treatment options – Research Health professionals hide large breast lumps, refuse treatment options – Researc...

4 hours ago

Commission on Small Arms needs power to seize weapons – Ga Mantse to govt Commission on Small Arms needs power to seize weapons – Ga Mantse to govt

4 hours ago

Sanitation Ministry deploy guards nationwide to control indiscriminate waste disposal Sanitation Ministry deploy guards nationwide to control indiscriminate waste dis...

4 hours ago

Bawumia is unifying force for Muslims, Christians – Presby Moderator Bawumia is unifying force for Muslims, Christians – Presby Moderator

4 hours ago

Get gazetted, some in prison for not gazetted —Pastors told Get gazetted, some in prison for not gazetted —Pastors told

5 hours ago

President Emmerson Mnangagwa rallies ruling-party supporters ahead of August 23 elections. By Zinyange AUNTONY AFP Zimbabwe's 80-year-old 'Crocodile' president seeks new term

Just in....
body-container-line