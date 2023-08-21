Labour Minister cuts sod for construction of 16 Public Employment Centres

The Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Mr Ignatius Baffour Awuah, has cut the sod for the construction of 16 Public Employment Centres (PECs).

Sixty-four existing PECs will also be revamped in 64 districts.

This is intended to provide a conducive environment to host the Ghana Labour Market Information System (GLMIS) which is also being developed under the project.

Mr Awuah said people are unemployed not because of the absence of job opportunities but rather due to the lack of information about the skills employers are looking for and where they are needed.

He observed that the availability of accurate information about the dynamics and interactions in the labour market is critical for both employers and job seekers to engage.

He said it was also crucial for the government to bring efficiency into the labour market and reduce unemployment in the country.

At the sod-cutting event at Kenyasi in the Asutifi North District in the Ahafo Region, he disclosed that every administrative region in the country would benefit from the project, adding that the GLMIS would be operational by the close of the year.

He noted that the skills gap would inform the government policy decisions, adding that the tertiary and training institutions would also be informed of the employment needs of the labour market.

According to him, these Centres would provide an avenue where job seekers can go to register, access available vacancies and benefit from job counselling and career development services.

"When completed, job seekers would have the opportunity to walk in, inquire about existing job vacancies and discuss issues relating to their career choices," he said.