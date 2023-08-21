ModernGhana logo
Gov’t to procure 200 Rapid Intervention Vehicles for Fire Service

By Dzifa Hukporti, ISD || Contributor
1 HOUR AGO

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) will get 200 Rapid Intervention Vehicles (RIV) by the end of 2023 to replace its old fleet of vehicles and to aid the Service in navigating its way through traffic to arrive at emergency scenes on time.

The RIVs, which are multi-purpose fitted for fighting fires and road traffic extrication, are expected to be deployed to accident-prone areas, strategic locations with sensitive national installations and District Fire Stations.

The Ministry for the Interior, Mr Ambrose Dery, expressed his admiration while inspecting one of the RIVs delivered to GNFS for trial.

He added that the vehicle would assist the Service to better its operations.

He said the provision of the vehicles attests to the government’s commitment to retooling the Security Service.

He assured the GNFS that the government would continue to support it to achieve its mandate.

