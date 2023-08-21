Ambassador of Colombia to Ghana pays courtesy call on Youth and Sports Minister

The Ambassador of Colombia to Ghana, H.E Daniel Garces Carabali, has called on the Minister for Youth and Sports, Mr Mustapha Ussif, on Wednesday in Accra to deliberate on issues of mutual benefit to the two countries.

The Minister informed the Ambassador about the upcoming first-ever standalone African Para Games being organized by Ghana as a precursor to the African Games, the former scheduled to begin from 3rd to 12th September 2023 and the latter from 8th to 23rd March 2024.

Mr Ussif noted that the country was expecting about 5,000 athletes and officials for the African Games and any support from the Colombian government to make the hosting and organization of the Games a resounding success would be very much appreciated.

He indicated that to sustain the good relationship between the two countries, he would spearhead the organization of exchange programmes such as study tours and sports training programmes, which already exists between the two countries to scale up benefit for the youth.

On his part, the Colombian Ambassador expressed gratitude to the Minister and said it was important the two countries discussed issues to enhance further cooperation.

He said he would ensure that the memorandum of understanding that had been signed between their countries would be activated.