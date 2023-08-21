ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ambassador of Colombia to Ghana pays courtesy call on Youth and Sports Minister

By Priscilla Osei-Wusu Nimako, ISD II Contributor
Social News Ambassador of Colombia to Ghana pays courtesy call on Youth and Sports Minister
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Ambassador of Colombia to Ghana, H.E Daniel Garces Carabali, has called on the Minister for Youth and Sports, Mr Mustapha Ussif, on Wednesday in Accra to deliberate on issues of mutual benefit to the two countries.

The Minister informed the Ambassador about the upcoming first-ever standalone African Para Games being organized by Ghana as a precursor to the African Games, the former scheduled to begin from 3rd to 12th September 2023 and the latter from 8th to 23rd March 2024.

Mr Ussif noted that the country was expecting about 5,000 athletes and officials for the African Games and any support from the Colombian government to make the hosting and organization of the Games a resounding success would be very much appreciated.

He indicated that to sustain the good relationship between the two countries, he would spearhead the organization of exchange programmes such as study tours and sports training programmes, which already exists between the two countries to scale up benefit for the youth.

On his part, the Colombian Ambassador expressed gratitude to the Minister and said it was important the two countries discussed issues to enhance further cooperation.

He said he would ensure that the memorandum of understanding that had been signed between their countries would be activated.

More from Social News
ModernGhana Links
Labour Minister cuts sod for construction of 16 Public Employment Centres
21.08.2023 | Social News
Gov’t to procure 200 Rapid Intervention Vehicles for Fire Service
21.08.2023 | Social News
African countries must have a direct vote in determining gold price — Deputy Lands Minister
21.08.2023 | Social News
Top Stories

1 hour ago

What do you need a BoG office which can host 6,500 people and can park 3,200 cars for - Ablakwa questions Dr. Addison What do you need a BoG office which can host 6,500 people and can park 3,200 car...

1 hour ago

BoG building new 222.8 million head office because of appetite to cause financial lost to the state - Ablakwa BoG building new $222.8 million head office because of appetite to cause financi...

4 hours ago

Niger coup: Any attempt to remove Tchiani-led military juntaby force will further escalate tension — TUC warns ECOWAS Niger coup: Any attempt to remove Tchiani-led military junta by force will furth...

4 hours ago

Cecilia Dapaahs saga: Accused persons to appear in court on Tuesday Cecilia Dapaah’s saga: Accused persons to appear in court on Tuesday

4 hours ago

Health professionals hide large breast lumps, refuse treatment options – Research Health professionals hide large breast lumps, refuse treatment options – Researc...

4 hours ago

Commission on Small Arms needs power to seize weapons – Ga Mantse to govt Commission on Small Arms needs power to seize weapons – Ga Mantse to govt

4 hours ago

Sanitation Ministry deploy guards nationwide to control indiscriminate waste disposal Sanitation Ministry deploy guards nationwide to control indiscriminate waste dis...

4 hours ago

Bawumia is unifying force for Muslims, Christians – Presby Moderator Bawumia is unifying force for Muslims, Christians – Presby Moderator

4 hours ago

Get gazetted, some in prison for not gazetted —Pastors told Get gazetted, some in prison for not gazetted —Pastors told

5 hours ago

President Emmerson Mnangagwa rallies ruling-party supporters ahead of August 23 elections. By Zinyange AUNTONY AFP Zimbabwe's 80-year-old 'Crocodile' president seeks new term

Just in....
body-container-line