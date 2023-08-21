ModernGhana logo
African countries must have a direct vote in determining gold price — Deputy Lands Minister

By Irene Wirekoaa Osei, ISD
The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources in charge of Mining, Mr George Mireku Duker, has called on top gold-producing countries in Africa to have a direct vote to determine the price of the commodity.

He made the call on Thursday in Accra when he received a delegation from Burkina Faso’s Ministry of Mines and Quarry, who is in the country to inform and invite Ghana to an upcoming mining programme dubbed, “West African Mining Activity Week” slated for the 28th to 30th of September, 2023.

According to the Deputy Minister, the current situation where Ghana, Burkina Faso, South Africa and other countries do not have a spot at the table where such critical decisions are taken was an abnormality that requires urgent rectification.

He outlined how the government was attempting to modernize the mining sector through innovative initiatives and policies.

The Minister explained that the government’s plans for the mining sector were anchored on two things; value addition and overhauling of the small-scale mining sector from an industry dominated by illegal mining activities to a responsible and sustainable industry that contributes to national development through the empowerment of Ghanaian local industries.

Mr Duker emphasized the establishment of GIADEC and GISDEC, as well as the government's commitment to transitioning Ghana from a mineral-producing to a mineral-processing nation as some of the innovations Ghana was making.

He, therefore, appealed to leading gold producers in the continent to come together and seek direct representation at the global table where they would directly influence decisions on the commodities produced by their countries.

On his part, the Minister for Mines and Quarries of Burkina Faso, Mr Simon Pierre Boussim, who led the delegation disclosed that his country faces similar mining challenges as Ghana but was impressed with the initiatives implemented by Ghana and is prepared to tap from Ghana’s rich experience.

He said the “West African Mining Activity Week” to happen in September 2023, was another opportunity for African countries to share ideas on growing the mining industry and that Ghana, as a leader in the production of gold and other minerals should be an active participant.

