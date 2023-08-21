ModernGhana logo
21.08.2023 Headlines

Majority leader bullied us in 7th Parliament — Muntaka

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
Hon Muntaka Mubarak MohammedHon Muntaka Mubarak Mohammed
21.08.2023 LISTEN

Member of Parliament for Asawase Constituency, Hon Muntaka Mubarak Mohammed has narrated how the Majority Leader Hon Osei Kyei Mensah and his members bullied the Minority with their numbers in the 7th Parliament.

The MP who served as the Minority Chief Whip in the 7th Parliament revealed that, the huge Majority numbers enjoyed by the ruling government gave the NPP the power to bully the Minority MPs.

The voiceferous MP said this in an exclusive interview with Prince Ade (D. O. K Cash) on the Kumasi based OTEC 102.9 FM's afternoon political show 'Dwabrem' on Friday August 19.

According to him, the governing New Patriotic Party NPP had 169 members in the 7th Parliament gaving them excessive power, which allowed them to do anything they wanted including approving some unpopular loans and bills.

"That 169 members they had in the 7th Parliament was a serious problem to Ghana's development, they enjoyed excessive comfort doing everything they want without effective checks from us the Minority because we couldn't face them with our 106 members.

"Because they needed only 139 members to form a quorum, the Majority Leader and his colleague call for a sitting on odd hours including Sundays to take any decision they want.

"Our numbers then, was so useless to the point that, they wouldn't even care whether or not minority members will show up or not, that was when I realized the NPP government was going to fail," he emphasized.

