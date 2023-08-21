ModernGhana logo
Weeds, reptiles taking over €248m stalled Kumasi Central Market Redevelopment project; traders threaten to teach NPP lessons in 2024

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
Social News stalled Kumasi Central Market Redevelopment project
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
stalled Kumasi Central Market Redevelopment project

Hundreds of traders in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti Region have threatened to vote against the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming 2024 general lessons over stalled works on the second phase of the Kejetia-Central Market Redevelopment project.

The €248-million Kumasi Central Market Redevelopment project which commenced in 2021 has been abandoned since January 2023.

The site is getting weedy and reptiles taken over the project situated at the heart of the regional capital.

The traders who are not happy with the current state of the project say they are organizing themselves to hit the streets with the biggest ever protest in the region, against the government and all Members of Parliament.

According to the traders, despite the ruling government’s claim of the Ashanti Region being its stronghold, it continues to deny the region of major development projects.

The aggrieved traders say despite promises by the government to ensure work resumes after several petitions, work is yet to resume.

Director of Operations for the Combined Kumasi Central Market Traders Union, Mr Daniel Otuo Acheampong, in an interview with this reporter on Sunday August 20 said they were livid with government’s failure to complete the project as promised.

He noted that, the traders will force their way through the uncompleted facility and begin trading activities there if the government show no commitment of coming back to site again.

Pictures from the €248-million Kumasi Central Market Redevelopment project which commenced in 2021, shows part of the site looking bushy after work on the project stalled for some months now.

Being constructed by Messrs Contracta Construction Limited, UK, the monumental project has been at a standstill since January 2023 causing the traders to express their hard feelings towards government.

