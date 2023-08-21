ModernGhana logo
Cecilia Dapaah’s saga: Accused persons to appear in court on Tuesday

Suspects involved in the theft case at Cecilia Abena Dapaah's residence are expected back in court on Tuesday.

This will be their second appearance since the charge sheet was amended by police prosecutors on the advice of the Attorney General.

Eight persons have so far been charged with counts of stealing and conspiracy to steal for their alleged involvement in the over $1 million and 300,000 Euros allegedly stolen from the home of the former Sanitation Minister.

Seven of the eight were brought to court on August 8 while one is said to be on the run.

Two of the seven who were arraigned were granted bail as they are lactating mothers while the other five were remanded.

Two house helps of the former minister and her husband, Daniel Osei Kuffour, are before an Accra Circuit Court, for allegedly stealing monies and items running into millions of Ghana Cedis and allegedly sharing the booty with other people.

Madam Dapaah resigned on July 22 after a public uproar.

Officials from the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) on July 24, 2023, placed the former minister under arrest and searched her home .

The OSP had disclosed that its officers found a substantial sum of US$590,000 and GHC2.730,000 in cash during the search.

Her seven bank accounts also have been frozen by the OSP.

Background
It emerged on Friday, July 21 that two house helps of the Minister were facing charges before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly stealing an amount of $1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghanaian cedis at the former minister's residence at Abelenkpe, Accra, in October 2022.

The two, 18-year-old Patience Botwe and 30-year-old Sarah Agyei allegedly stole the monies and personal effects of the couple, between the months of July and October 2022.

Both have been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit a crime and five counts of stealing US$1 million, €300,000 and millions of Ghana cedis.

The 68-year-old former Minister disputes the figures given in the court document, but the revelations outraged many in Ghana.

Lawyers of Cecilia Dapaah had argued that the OSP moved to freeze the former minister’s account following the media frenzy.

—citinewsroom

