ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Sanitation Ministry deploy guards nationwide to control indiscriminate waste disposal

Social News Sanitation Ministry deploy guards nationwide to control indiscriminate waste disposal
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources has deployed sanitation guards, nationwide, to check and control the indiscriminate dumping of plastic waste and refuse.

In the interim, the “ununiformed” sanitation guards are spread across some major cities and urban centres including Kumasi, Sekondi-Takoradi, and Tamale.

Those who would be found littering around or throwing plastic waste and polythene bags would be made to pick them up, pay a spot fine, or face prosecution, Dr Freda Prempeh, the Sector Minister, has stated.

The Minister was interacting with the media after she inspected work on the evacuation of 10 refuse dumps in some communities in the Tano North Municipality of the Ahafo Region.

The Ministry, in collaboration with Zoomlion Ghana Limited, a private waste management and sanitation company, is evacuating the refuse dumps, which had been in the communities over the years.

Already, it had evacuated some refuse dumps at Terchire, Nsesreso, Jerusalem and Bourkrurkiwa near Duayaw- Nkwanta, the municipal capital, and constructed some toilet facilities in some of the deprived communities to serve the people.

Dr Prempeh, also the Member of Parliament for Tano North, said the Ministry was engaging relevant institutions and key stakeholders to draft a bill that would support and sustain the nationwide exercise, which sought to promote environmental cleanliness and control the outbreaks of communicable diseases.

She expressed disgust about the bad attitude of some Ghanaians towards environmental protection and hoped the exercise would not only keep the environment clean but change the poor attitude of some people towards sanitation practices.

The Ministry was working hard towards the segregation and recycling of waste for other purposes, she said, and thus called on households to desist from keeping plastic and other waste materials together.

She urged the public to cooperate with the Ministry and support the exercise to achieve desirable outcomes in order to channel the huge sums of money the government spent on waste management into other development ventures.

Mr Sampson Akwettey, the Acting Director, Environmental Health and Sanitation at the Ministry, said bad sanitation practices remained a huge problem in the country, which ought to be tackled decisively and proactively.

He said the outbreak of communicable diseases such as cholera and typhoid was due to poor sanitary environment and cautioned the people against indiscriminate waste disposal.

Mr. Edward Ziddah, the Ahafo Regional Coordinator of Zoomlion, told the Ghana News Agency the firm was evacuating 33 refuse dumps in the entire region.

At Nsesreso, Mrs Clara Adu Sarpong, a resident and an opinion leader, expressed appreciation to the Ministry for evacuating the refuse dumps.

Hitherto, she said the refuse dump served as breeding grounds for rodents and snakes while malaria was common because of the mosquitoes.

Source: GNA

More from Social News
ModernGhana Links
Cecilia Dapaah’s saga: Accused persons to appear in court on Tuesday
21.08.2023 | Social News
Commission on Small Arms needs power to seize weapons – Ga Mantse to govt
21.08.2023 | Social News
Get gazetted, some in prison for not gazetted —Pastors told
21.08.2023 | Social News
Top Stories

59 minutes ago

Niger coup: Any attempt to remove Tchiani-led military juntaby force will further escalate tension — TUC warns ECOWAS Niger coup: Any attempt to remove Tchiani-led military junta by force will furth...

1 hour ago

Cecilia Dapaahs saga: Accused persons to appear in court on Tuesday Cecilia Dapaah’s saga: Accused persons to appear in court on Tuesday

1 hour ago

Health professionals hide large breast lumps, refuse treatment options – Research Health professionals hide large breast lumps, refuse treatment options – Researc...

1 hour ago

Sanitation Ministry deploy guards nationwide to control indiscriminate waste disposal Sanitation Ministry deploy guards nationwide to control indiscriminate waste dis...

1 hour ago

Bawumia is unifying force for Muslims, Christians – Presby Moderator Bawumia is unifying force for Muslims, Christians – Presby Moderator

1 hour ago

Get gazetted, some in prison for not gazetted —Pastors told Get gazetted, some in prison for not gazetted —Pastors told

2 hours ago

President Emmerson Mnangagwa rallies ruling-party supporters ahead of August 23 elections. By Zinyange AUNTONY AFP Zimbabwe's 80-year-old 'Crocodile' president seeks new term

16 hours ago

Demonstrators in Niger's capital Niamey chanted slogans hostile to former colonial power France and West African regional bloc ECOWAS. By - AFP Pro-coup rally in Niger after military leader warns against foreign intervention

16 hours ago

AFP - HANDOUT Russia's first lunar mission in 47 years smashes into the moon in failure

23 hours ago

Ecowas West African delegation meets ousted president in coup-hit Niger

Just in....
body-container-line