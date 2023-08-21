ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Commission on Small Arms needs power to seize weapons – Ga Mantse to govt

Social News Commission on Small Arms needs power to seize weapons – Ga Mantse to govt
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, the Ga Mantse and President of the Ga Traditional Council, has called for the National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons (NACSA) to be granted the power to seize unauthorized weapons.

“This is my plea. The NACSA should be given the power to bite to be able to enforce and implement its mandate…”

He made the call when the NACSA paid a courtesy call on him at his residence.

The plea followed concerns by the NACSA over the proliferation and use of unauthorised weapons in the country, especially the Greater Accra Region.

The Ga Mantse described the situation as worrying and said aside from being given the power to seize weapons, the Commission should also be resourced.

He said that was the only way to avoid violent conflicts in the country.

Professor Paul Frimpong-Manso, Board Chairman, NACSA, noted the vital roles chiefs played in ensuring the security and safety of their communities and asked for their support to rid communities of unauthorised weapons.

He said the recurrent incidents of gun violence in the country, particularly in the capital, called for the need for stakeholders, especially chiefs, to collectively support the Commission to address such challenges.

The Board Chairman said the illicit spread and misuse of small arms had far consequences contributing to protracted and deadly conflicts, crimes, the erosion of peace and security, and threatening existence.

Dr Angela Lusigi, Resident Representative, United Nations Development Programme, said her outfit would partner with the Commission to address the challenges associated with the proliferation of small arms and light weapons, to create an environment where development could thrive.

“The issue of proliferation of small arms and light weapons is not for Ghana alone so, we have been working with other countries in the region to make sure that they have strategies that cut across borders, and partnerships between agencies and institutions in different countries” she said.

Source: GNA

More from Social News
ModernGhana Links
Cecilia Dapaah’s saga: Accused persons to appear in court on Tuesday
21.08.2023 | Social News
Sanitation Ministry deploy guards nationwide to control indiscriminate waste disposal
21.08.2023 | Social News
Get gazetted, some in prison for not gazetted —Pastors told
21.08.2023 | Social News
Top Stories

59 minutes ago

Niger coup: Any attempt to remove Tchiani-led military juntaby force will further escalate tension — TUC warns ECOWAS Niger coup: Any attempt to remove Tchiani-led military junta by force will furth...

1 hour ago

Cecilia Dapaahs saga: Accused persons to appear in court on Tuesday Cecilia Dapaah’s saga: Accused persons to appear in court on Tuesday

1 hour ago

Health professionals hide large breast lumps, refuse treatment options – Research Health professionals hide large breast lumps, refuse treatment options – Researc...

1 hour ago

Sanitation Ministry deploy guards nationwide to control indiscriminate waste disposal Sanitation Ministry deploy guards nationwide to control indiscriminate waste dis...

1 hour ago

Bawumia is unifying force for Muslims, Christians – Presby Moderator Bawumia is unifying force for Muslims, Christians – Presby Moderator

1 hour ago

Get gazetted, some in prison for not gazetted —Pastors told Get gazetted, some in prison for not gazetted —Pastors told

2 hours ago

President Emmerson Mnangagwa rallies ruling-party supporters ahead of August 23 elections. By Zinyange AUNTONY AFP Zimbabwe's 80-year-old 'Crocodile' president seeks new term

16 hours ago

Demonstrators in Niger's capital Niamey chanted slogans hostile to former colonial power France and West African regional bloc ECOWAS. By - AFP Pro-coup rally in Niger after military leader warns against foreign intervention

16 hours ago

AFP - HANDOUT Russia's first lunar mission in 47 years smashes into the moon in failure

23 hours ago

Ecowas West African delegation meets ousted president in coup-hit Niger

Just in....
body-container-line