Bawumia is unifying force for Muslims, Christians – Presby Moderator

The outgoing moderator of the Presbyterian church of Ghana, Rt. Rev. Prof. Obiri Yeboah Mante, at a Sunday church service on 20th August, 2023 extolled the religious unifying character of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, describing him as a Muslim Christian.

Addressing the closing session of the 23rd General Assembly of the Presbyterian church of Ghana at the Ramseyer congregation at Abetifi Kwahu, Rev. Prof. Mante said the nation Ghana is grateful to God for gifting the nation with Vice President Bawumia.

He described the Vice President as someone who has embraced religious diversity and feels so comfortable worshipping with Christians, although he is a Muslim.

He narrated that "one day at one of our events like this i was standing by the Vice President Bawumia and surprisingly he sung all the lines of a hymn we were singing. So I asked him how did you learn all of these, and he responded that I used to be a member of the Methodist Boys" Brigade" when I was young. I don't know if he finally became an officer, but I think he is more than a Muslim. I think Vice President Bawumia is a Muslim Christian. "

The closing session of the 23rd General Assembly was attended by many high profile personalities from academia, politics, traditional rulers, and clergymen from the Presbyterian church from across the continent.

At this year's Assembly, Rev. Dr. Abraham Nana Opare Kwakye was elected as the new moderator of the church.

Source: Classfmonline.com

