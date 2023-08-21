ModernGhana logo
Ghana’s Tourism Minister endorses cultural oneness festival

The Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Dr Awal Mohammed, has thrown his full support behind Cultural Oneness Festival, a subsidiary of The Taste Of Afrika Ltd.

A lot of activities will be undertaken to promote the industry at the Cultural Oneness Festival, which is scheduled to take place in the Northern Region of Ghana from December 6 through to December 9, 2023.

In a media interview, Dr. Awal Mohammed stated that the Cultural Oneness Festival’s initiative will ensure that other regions of the nation, particularly the northern regions, can also profit from the wide range of events taking place in Ghana to close out the year.

“Most of the activities usually happen in the southern part of the country and we feel the northern side has been left out. We want to bring the country into one unification and celebrate the event,” he stated.

Dr Mohammed made the above pronouncement when officials from The Taste of Afrika, organisers of the Cultural Oneness Festival, paid a courtesy call on him at his office.

Tengol K. Kplemani, the chief executive officer of The Taste Of Afrika, expressed his gratitude to the tourism minister for lending his support to the event.

Specifically, in the north of the country, which is sometimes disregarded when it comes to such high-level events, he claimed that Cultural Oneness Festival’s aim is to foster cultural awareness and solidarity as well as distinctive customs, arts and music.

According to him, the festival sought to draw attention to the cultural diversity found in the country’s north while also giving those regions’ tourism a distinctive character.

“To us, our vision for this project is aimed at, among other things, projecting the continent’s diverse cultural heritage and identity and connecting its roots to the Diaspora and the rest of the world,” Tengol added.


