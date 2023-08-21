ModernGhana logo
‘Your life is meaningless without revelation, value and productivity’ — Reverend Biney to Christians

Rev. Patrick Biney, Associate overseer of Crystal Grace Chapel International
Rev. Patrick Biney, Associate overseer of Crystal Grace Chapel International

A sermon delivered by Reverend Patrick Biney on August 20 at the Crystal Grace Chapel International in Sarpeiman, Accra, was a profound exploration of revelation, value and productivity.

Reverend Biney explained these three intertwined concepts, highlighting their deep implications on the spiritual and daily lives of Christians.

Revelation, according to Reverend Biney, is about "unfolding a hidden, covered or encoded truth by reason of exposing it to light."

It is about reaching into the heart of God's Word to unravel the divine secrets within, he stressed.

He averred that the power of revelation can expel the darkest corners of Christians’ understanding, transforming them from ignorance to enlightenment.

Without revelation, the revered preacher noted that even the most dedicated Christian remains in darkness.

Rev Biney further stated that value is not merely about material worth but the "weight and price added to an image that makes it attractive and sought for by people who see it."

"When you add value to our God-given image, you become more desirable, more sought after. Value, in essence, elevates Christians in the eyes of others," explained the Reverend.

Productivity in Reverend Biney's sermon refers to "maximizing output through added value to yield multiple results."

He explained that It is the result of adding value and using the light of revelation, which allows followers of God to surpass competitors and excel in their circles.

In the context of these three concepts, Reverend Biney emphasizes the necessity of the light of God's Word.

"Until you receive the light by knowing the hidden truth through the son of God who has in him the life, your struggle remain unfruitful," he asserts.

He further posited that light is the antidote to the darkness that pervades the world and also the key to decoding the hidden mysteries of life, leading Christians to spiritual and material fruitfulness.

Reverend Biney also reminds the congregation that the "life of Christ Jesus in us has the potency to produce light," reinforcing the importance of maintaining a strong, personal connection with Christ.

He affirms that "The light of God makes one resistant to ignorance," illustrating the transformative power of divine light in the lives of Christians.

