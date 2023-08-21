SEDAT Conference 2023 to encourage innovation, drive transformation in HR industry

The CEO of SEDAT Consult Ltd, Mrs. Patricia Abena Kissi has officially launched the much-anticipated SEDAT HR Conference 2023.

The grand unveiling took place during the prestigious SEDAT HR Digest on Sunday, the 13th of August 2023, marking a pivotal moment in the journey towards HR innovation and transformation in Kumasi and beyond.

A Visionary Launch

With unwavering determination and a visionary spirit, Mrs Patricia Abena Kissi unveiled the eminent guests of honour and distinguished speakers who will grace the SEDAT HR Conference 2023 with their presence.

The illustrious guests of honour are Hon. Prof. Kingsley Nyarko, Member of Parliament for the Kwadaso Constituency, and Hon. Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, Member of Parliament for the Asawase Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Ghana. Their association with the conference not only reflects the significance of the conference but also emphasizes the commitment to shaping the future of the HR profession in Kumasi and beyond.

The line-up of speakers for the conference reads like a "Who is who in HR and leadership development.” The speakers include Dr. (Mrs.) Irene Stella Agyenim-Boateng, renowned Consultant in HR and Leadership Development; Mr. Kojo Amissah, Principal Consultant of CITAM and SHRM Ghana; Madam Cynthia Mawulawoe Kodowu, Country Manager, BTL Marketing Solutions and Founder of the HR Network Africa; Dr. Ebenezer Ofori Agbettor, CEO of the Chartered Institute of Human Resource Management

The rest are Mrs. Yvonne Wiredu-Akpabli, Trainer and Lead Consultant at H4 Factor; Dr. Alexander Kwadwo Asmah, CEO of Amenfiman Rural Bank Ltd; Mrs. Matilda Adukuma Adomolga-Adageba, General Manager, RUMA Fertility and Specialist Hospital Ltd; and Alhaji Abubakar Kwame Essuman, Director of Human Resources and Administration, VALCO.

A Vision of Purpose

Mrs. Patricia Abena Kissi, in her unveiling speech, emphasized that the main purpose of the SEDAT HR Conference 2023 is to offer HR professionals and industry leaders the opportunity for knowledge sharing, professional development and networking.

She underscored her desire for the SEDAT HR Conference 2023 to inspire, encourage innovation, and drive transformation within the HR industry in Kumasi and beyond. With a theme centred around "Innovation, Technology, and Future Trends," the conference is poised to provide HR professionals, students, and industry leaders with a platform to appreciate and navigate the rapidly evolving HR landscape.

The event according to Mrs. Kissi promises to equip participants with the knowledge, insights, and connections needed to overcome the challenges and embrace the opportunities presented by the digital age.

A Call for Partnership

Mrs. Patricia Abena Kissi emphasized that the SEDAT HR Conference 2023 is open to all participants free of charge. This underscores the commitment of SEDAT Consult to empowering HR professionals in Kumasi and beyond in their professional journeys.

Furthermore, the CEO extended an invitation to corporate organizations and individuals to partner with SEDAT Consult in the form of sponsorship to contribute to the success of the conference towards strengthening the HR community in Kumasi and beyond.

Looking Forward

The official launch of the SEDAT HR Conference 2023 has set the stage for a groundbreaking event that has captured the attention of HR enthusiasts across Ghana in general, and the Ashanti Region in particular.

As the anticipation and the momentum builds towards the conference, all stakeholders are looking forward to transformative insights, engaging discussions, and networking opportunities that the conference promises to deliver.

Mrs. Patricia Abena Kissi's visionary leadership and dedication to fostering HR excellence have not only paved the way for this remarkable event but has also underscored the importance of empowering the HR community in a shared mission of growth and innovation.

"As we eagerly await the conference, one thing is certain, the SEDAT HR Conference 2023 is poised to be a defining moment in the journey towards elevating the HR profession and shaping the future of organizations across industries in Kumasi and beyond," she emphasized.