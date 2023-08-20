ModernGhana logo
20.08.2023 Social News

Ladies should pay bills, men should cook — Life Coach urges dropping rigid gender roles

Renowned life coach Solomon Buchi has urged Africans to drop rigid gender roles in relationships.

According to him, the traditional gender role allocations are no more useful and need to be abolished.

"I can't cook for my wife...it's a woman's job," Buchi wrote, mimicking a common perspective.

"I can't pay bills; my money is my money and my husband's money is our money,” he added.

He describes this mindset as primitive thinking.

"As a man, you will cook, even without argument. As a woman, you'll pay bills; nobody will tell you," Buchi tweeted.

The life coach explained that many African marriages struggle overseas due to "lack of consideration and adaptability" regarding traditional gender roles.

The Life Coach’s assertions challenge long-held norms African that men must provide financially while women handle domestic roles in marriage.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

