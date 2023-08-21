Effiduase Traditional Council honours Director of World Vision Ghana

Effiduase Traditional Council of the Sekyere East District has honoured the National Director of World Vision Ghana, Laura DelValle.

The former through the Benkumhene for Effiduase Nana Adu Ameyaw presented an artistically made Kente cloth (a Ghanaian textile, made of handwoven cloth, strips of silk and cotton) to the Director at a durbar which was held to celebrate 23 years of World Vision's quality service to the people of Sekyere East.

In addition to the item was a female footwear called "ahenema" (a typical native slipper).

The durbar also marked the official closure of the Sekyere East District Area Programme of World Vision Ghana.

Doing her the honour, Nana Adu Ameyaw who doubles as the Chief for Nsutem said the gesture was in recognition of the litany of interventions and developmental projects put up in the traditional area and the district by World Vision Ghana.

He remarked that, since World Vision came to the area 23 years ago, the range of technical projects covering areas such as WASH, Primary Health Care, Nutrition, Education, and Community engagement among others have been highly impactful.

The Chief thanked officials of the organization for their support and the good work done.

At the event, the organization also presented a plaque to the traditional council for their immense contributions which enabled them to make a remarkable impact.

Other partners that were awarded by Officials of World Vision Ghana were the District Assembly, District Health Directorate, Council of Local Churches, Center for Community Livelihood Development, District Education Directorate, etc.

Former Managers of World Vision Ghana were also honoured.

The National Director Laura DelValle said in her address that the Sekyere East Area Programme was established to contribute to improving the lives and well-being of all children, their families and their communities.

Throughout the 23 years, she mentioned that the organization reached out and impacted over 60,000 beneficiaries' lives, comprising 42,000 boys and girls, with interventions in key sectors such as water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH), primary health care and nutrition, education, community and child-led advocacy, and child protection and sponsorship.

She mentioned that the foregoing interventions helped improve sustainable access to safe drinking water, basic education for all children, sanitation and hygiene services, household food and nutrition security, enhanced maternal and infant healthcare delivery, and significantly contributed to healthcare outcomes for mothers and babies.