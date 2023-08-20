ModernGhana logo
‘When the door shuts, it’s for good’ – NAM 1 subtly responds to Menzgold customers amid GHS650 verification fee

1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The embattled CEO of the now-defunct Menzgold company, Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM1), has subtly responded to the controversy surrounding his firm's new GHS650 verification fee.

In a cryptic tweet on Saturday, August 19, NAM1 referenced the biblical story of Noah's ark, insinuating that customers who may not follow the instructions to get verified risk losing payment.

“The LORD then said to Noah, "Go into the ark, you and your whole family…”When the door shuts, it’s for good. There MUST be a desirable closure,” he wrote.

This follow Menzgold's recent announcement that customers must pay GHS650 for a "Digital Access Verification" card to claim funds owed them.

The company says the fee, which closes on September 14, is necessary to validate claims and raise capital for repayments.

However, many angry customers view it as an unjust financial burden after years of waiting to retrieve their locked up investments.

Menzgold collapsed in 2018 amidst Ponzi scheme allegations, with NAM1 currently facing criminal charges.

Past efforts to repay customers faced multiple setbacks.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

