ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Future of Ghana’s private sector promising – Akufo-Addo

Headlines Future of Ghanas private sector promising – Akufo-Addo
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is optimistic about the potential of Ghana's private sector, saying the future looks promising.

The sheer energy and can-do spirit demonstrated by the private sector, culminating in job and wealth creation, had contributed significantly to economic growth and development, he noted.

“The Akufo-Addo Administration is indeed building an entrepreneurial nation as part of the Government's quest to move our nation beyond aid.”

Addressing the opening ceremony to usher in the Presidential Pitch Season Four, in Accra, the President cited the significant successes chalked under the initiative.

“Under Seasons One, Two, and Three of the Presidential Pitch, 702 direct and thousands of indirect jobs have been created by our winners, with majority of these jobs being established in rural communities,” he said.

The vision is to build an inclusive, integrated, innovative and conducive entrepreneurial ecosystem in the country.

The Presidential Pitch is a special entrepreneurship initiative designed by the Ministry of Business Development and the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) in 2017.

Since its onset, the President himself has supervised the first three editions.

The purpose of the initiative is to offer young Ghanaian entrepreneurs between the ages of 18 and 35, the opportunity to pitch their business ideas in the hope of obtaining funding to operationalise and scale their businesses.

Some thirty young entrepreneurs have so far been awarded cash prizes to help set up, and scale up their enterprises in varied fields of the Ghanaian economy after they presented their business concepts.

Their activities, especially business operations, are constantly monitored by the Ministry of Business Development in conjunction with the NEIP, implementers of the Pitch.

Ghana's economy is dominated by Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) that struggle to grow, according to the latest Country Economic Memorandum Report of the World Bank.

MSMEs provide important job opportunities for women and young people, meaning that addressing their challenges is a major way to improve inclusion, says the world's apex financial body.

“The country's population is projected to rise to 45 million by 2040, with 58 per cent of the population under 30 years old.

“This implies that around 10 million Ghanaians will enter the labour force between now and 2040, therefore, addressing the job challenge is critical.

“This will require creating more and better job opportunities for lower- and mid-skilled workers,” says Katherine Stapleton, World Bank Economist, and co-author of the Report.

President Nana Akufo-Addo noted that the fastest way to deal with the challenges confronting the economy and the unacceptable rate of unemployment “is the fusion of technology, entrepreneurship and business”.

To deliver productivity growth and boost innovation and entrepreneurship, the country will need to drive technological transformation through the adoption of digital and complementary technologies in domestic firms.

Mr. John Kumah, a Deputy Finance Minister, assured that the Government was committed to providing the requisite assistance to accelerate firm upgrading and spur innovation and entrepreneurship.

This was critical to driving growth of higher quality jobs in the country, he noted.

The Government is earmarking some GHS2.5 million for the top 30 contestants of the Presidential Pitch Season Four.

The overall winner will receive GHS150, 000.00 as prize money, up from GHS100, 000.00 in the previous year.

GNA

More from Headlines
ModernGhana Links
We don't want our soldiers to be massacred - Prof. Gyampo on ECOWAS' troops to Niger
19.08.2023 | Headlines
Niger junta has agreed to receive ECOWAS mission for dialogue - Commissioner Musa
19.08.2023 | Headlines
ECOWAS-Niger impasse: Is the interest of Ghana because price of onions have gone up - Jantuah asks gov’t
19.08.2023 | Headlines
Top Stories

2 hours ago

Nana Appiah Mensah aka NAM1 NAM 1 makes fresh demands from already crippled customers

2 hours ago

GAUA threatens strike over GTEC directive GAUA threatens strike over GTEC directive

5 hours ago

Nana Appiah Mensah, CEO of Menzgold Menzgold introduces GHS650 "Digital Access Verification" card for customers befo...

5 hours ago

Pay GHS650 verification fee for your money or lose it — Menzgold to customers Pay GHS650 verification fee for your money or lose it — Menzgold to customers

5 hours ago

Kwasi Kwarteng, Spokesperson for Ministry of Education We’ll take legal action against TV3 — Education Ministry

5 hours ago

Bawumia urges Ghana Armed Forces to contribute to governments digitalisation strategies Bawumia urges Ghana Armed Forces to contribute to government’s digitalisation st...

5 hours ago

Niger junta has agreed to receive ECOWAS mission for dialogue - Commissioner Musa Niger junta has agreed to receive ECOWAS mission for dialogue - Commissioner Mus...

5 hours ago

We don't want our soldiers to be massacred - Prof. Gyampo on ECOWAS' troops to Niger We don't want our soldiers to be massacred - Prof. Gyampo on ECOWAS' troops to N...

6 hours ago

Lawyer Kwame Jantuah ECOWAS-Niger impasse: Is the interest of Ghana because price of onions have gone...

6 hours ago

Dormaahene commends Akufo-Addo for developmental projects in Bono Region Dormaahene commends Akufo-Addo for developmental projects in Bono Region

Just in....
body-container-line