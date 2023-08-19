ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

We don't want our soldiers to be massacred - Prof. Gyampo on ECOWAS' troops to Niger

Headlines We don't want our soldiers to be massacred - Prof. Gyampo on ECOWAS' troops to Niger
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Professor at the Political Science Department of the University of Ghana Mr Ransford Yaw Gyampo is cautioning the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) against the use of force in resolving the crisis in Niger.

To him, the regional body does not have the might and strength to face those behind the ousting of President Mohamed Bazoum from power.

Speaking on TV3‘s The Keypoints on Saturday, August 19, Prof Gyampo said inasmuch as he abhors coup d’etats, efforts to restore constitutional order are not always through military intervention.

He said diplomacy can also be resorted to, reason he thinks Ecowas was hasty with the decision to deploy troops to Niger.

He said the antidote to coups is good governance.

“I am aware that many African leaders who have not governed well are the ones who are touting the need for them to quickly send troops as a way of preventing the idea of coups from festering because people fear that if it happened there, it may happen here.

“I am telling them that the antidote to coups is not about sending military troops to other countries.

“The antidote to coups is about good governance. Govern well and you will have nothing to fear but if you don’t govern well and you think that well I will not govern well but contribute troops to help countries that have experienced military coup, then I am telling you that you will be laughing at the wrong side of your mouth.”

He disclosed that what is happening in Niger is a subtle war between Russia and the US and Ecowas member states must be careful not to be caught in that fracas.

“I don’t support coups but I am saying that when it occurs we must sometimes use common-sensical approach.

“You don’t have the strength, you don’t have what it takes, I am not even talking about funding, you don’t have the security might to go and be caught in that crossfire between Russia and America.

“If we want to fight let those who have the might and strength do it but we don’t want our people to go and be massacred.”

-3news.com

More from Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Niger junta has agreed to receive ECOWAS mission for dialogue - Commissioner Musa
19.08.2023 | Headlines
ECOWAS-Niger impasse: Is the interest of Ghana because price of onions have gone up - Jantuah asks gov’t
19.08.2023 | Headlines
Bawumia urges Ghana Armed Forces to contribute to government’s digitalisation strategies
19.08.2023 | Headlines
Top Stories

2 hours ago

We don't want our soldiers to be massacred - Prof. Gyampo on ECOWAS' troops to Niger We don't want our soldiers to be massacred - Prof. Gyampo on ECOWAS' troops to N...

3 hours ago

Lawyer Kwame Jantuah ECOWAS-Niger impasse: Is the interest of Ghana because price of onions have gone...

3 hours ago

Col. Festus Aboagye There is nowhere in the ECOWAS treaty where military intervention is mentioned –...

3 hours ago

Dormaahene commends Akufo-Addo for developmental projects in Bono Region Dormaahene commends Akufo-Addo for developmental projects in Bono Region

3 hours ago

Let's decentralise ECOWAS activities to achieve Vision 2050 targets- Media Response Let's decentralise ECOWAS activities to achieve Vision 2050 targets- Media Respo...

3 hours ago

Nkrumah Mausoleum shouldnt be reduced to a marketplace — Ghanamannti Nkrumah Mausoleum shouldn’t be reduced to a marketplace — Ghanamannti 

3 hours ago

Ghana Police to automate road traffic law enforcement Ghana Police to automate road traffic law enforcement 

3 hours ago

Attacks on Security Personnel: Gov't will make sure robbers are punished — Bawumia Attacks on Security Personnel: Gov't will make sure robbers are punished — Bawum...

3 hours ago

Support us to give befitting burial to our son – Family of KETASCO star Support us to give befitting burial to our son – Family of KETASCO star

3 hours ago

GRA closes four shops, urge customers to be voluntary tax compliers GRA closes four shops, urge customers to be voluntary tax compliers

Just in....
body-container-line