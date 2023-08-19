We don't want our soldiers to be massacred - Prof. Gyampo on ECOWAS' troops to Niger

Professor at the Political Science Department of the University of Ghana Mr Ransford Yaw Gyampo is cautioning the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) against the use of force in resolving the crisis in Niger.

To him, the regional body does not have the might and strength to face those behind the ousting of President Mohamed Bazoum from power.

Speaking on TV3‘s The Keypoints on Saturday, August 19, Prof Gyampo said inasmuch as he abhors coup d’etats, efforts to restore constitutional order are not always through military intervention.

He said diplomacy can also be resorted to, reason he thinks Ecowas was hasty with the decision to deploy troops to Niger.

He said the antidote to coups is good governance.

“I am aware that many African leaders who have not governed well are the ones who are touting the need for them to quickly send troops as a way of preventing the idea of coups from festering because people fear that if it happened there, it may happen here.

“I am telling them that the antidote to coups is not about sending military troops to other countries.

“The antidote to coups is about good governance. Govern well and you will have nothing to fear but if you don’t govern well and you think that well I will not govern well but contribute troops to help countries that have experienced military coup, then I am telling you that you will be laughing at the wrong side of your mouth.”

He disclosed that what is happening in Niger is a subtle war between Russia and the US and Ecowas member states must be careful not to be caught in that fracas.

“I don’t support coups but I am saying that when it occurs we must sometimes use common-sensical approach.

“You don’t have the strength, you don’t have what it takes, I am not even talking about funding, you don’t have the security might to go and be caught in that crossfire between Russia and America.

“If we want to fight let those who have the might and strength do it but we don’t want our people to go and be massacred.”

-3news.com