Niger junta has agreed to receive ECOWAS mission for dialogue - Commissioner Musa

Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security (CPAPS) of the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas), Dr. Abdel-Fatau Musa, has disclosed that the military junta in Niger led by General Abdourahamane Tchiani has agreed to dialogue with the bloc.

He said a mission has been dispatched to Niamey to meet the coup leaders for a possible resolution of the political crisis.

“Finally, they tell us they are receiving the mission today and we have taken up their offer, so there will be a mission into the country today, that is for sure,” Dr Musa said on The Keypoints on TV3/3FM on Saturday, August 19.

This comes after two failed missions of Ecowas to the crisis-hit country.

The first was led by the former Nigerian head of state, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, and the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’adu Abubakar, who were said to have been confined to the airport in Niamey and subsequently returned to Nigeria.

The second mission, made up of delegates from not only Ecowas but also the African Union (AU) and the United Nations (UN), were told by the junta that they will not be received.

Dr Musa acknowledged that the new development to welcome an international meeting on Saturday is refreshing but Ecowas will not rest on its oars to have President Mohamed Bazoum reinstated.

He said they will ensure that all discussions result in the restoration of constitutional order.

“We will see how discussions unfold,” he indicated.

“The thing is that if we realise that discussions are going nowhere, I can assure you that we are not going to engage in endless dialogue [or] the dialogue of the deaf,” he pointed out, adding: “If we cannot make it, the very last option will be the military one”.

He dismissed reports that Ecowas was bent on plunging Niger into war without considering other options, particularly dialogue.

He blamed the CNSP for the current situation.

“We are not the one shutting the door on them. It is rather they shut the door on us,” he said about the junta.

