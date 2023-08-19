ECOWAS-Niger impasse: Is the interest of Ghana because price of onions have gone up - Jantuah asks gov’t

The Chairman of the Political Affairs Committee of the CPP, Mr. Kwame Jantuah wants government to explain to Ghanaians why it will commit troops to go to Niger to fight the military junta on behalf of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Speaking to Starr FM in an interview, he asked whether government is interested in a war in Niger because of the high cost of onions in the country.

“May I ask a question, what is the interest of Ghana, is the interest of Ghana in Niger Ghanaians? Is that what it is because right now the price of onions has gone up?” Kwame Jantuah quizzed.

Due to the closure of the Niger border, Ghanaian onion importers have truckloads of vegetables stuck on the border.

This has resulted in the prices of onions in the country going up in the last few weeks with traders pleading with government to engage Niger authorities to allow the trucks to cross the border.

According to Kwame Jantuah, President Akufo-Addo should be up and doing and advise ECOWAS that war in Niger is not the solution.

Just as has been stressed by diplomats and security analysts, the Chairman of the Political Affairs Committee of the CPP proposes that President Akufo-Addo should admonish ECOWAS to negotiate with the military junta instead of sending troops to Niger to fight.

“The missiles won’t start flying in Niger, all the countries that have come together to attack them and the others who are defending them will throw missiles into your country. Remember Bawku and we have insurgence on that border. When the people start coming and taking our gold deposits we are in big trouble.

“They should think about this clearly, and let me end by saying President Akufo-Addo should be one President in the midst of all to say no, Ghana has experienced coups and coups haven’t helped us, yes, but this isn’t the way to go. Let’s negotiate,” Lawyer Jantuah shared.