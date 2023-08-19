ModernGhana logo
There is nowhere in the ECOWAS treaty where military intervention is mentioned – Security Analyst

Col. Festus AboagyeCol. Festus Aboagye
19.08.2023 LISTEN

Conflict & Security Analyst, Col. Festus Aboagye has questioned the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on its planned military intervention in Niger.

According to him, any military intervention in Niger will be contrary to the ECOWAS treaty, arguing that there is nowhere in the treaty of the block that talks about intervention.

“In all of these protocols, we talk about enforcement of sanctions, and that's not what we are going to do in Niger

“Intervention is not mentioned anywhere in the ECOWAS treaty,” Col. Festus Aboagye shared in an interview with Joy News on Saturday, August 19.

Just like many security experts, Col. Festus Aboagye is of the view that ECOWAS should use diplomacy to engage the military junta in its bid to restore the country to constitutional order.

“The best approach currently is to use diplomacy, and after the dust has settled you bring your policy practitioners, politicians, stakeholders, etc, and check why there is a resurgence of coups,” Col. Festus Aboagye argued.

Meanwhile, the ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Abdel-Fatal Musah has stressed that the block is determined to send troops to Niger to restore Constitutional order.

He said this during day one of the meeting of ECOWAS Chiefs of Defence Staff in Accra on Thursday.

On Friday when the meeting was concluded, the ECOWAS Chiefs of Defence Staff stressed that it is ready and will use its own resources to embark on the planned military intervention in Niger.

