ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Anglogold Ashanti cuts sod for construction of examination printing center in Obuasi East

By Sampson Manu || Obuasi Municipal ISD
Regional News Anglogold Ashanti cuts sod for construction of examination printing center in Obuasi East
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

AngloGold Ashanti Ghana, Obuasi Mine has once again demonstrated its commitment towards educational improvement in Obuasi by cutting sod to construct an ultramodern Examination printing center in the Obuasi East District.

The purpose of the project according to the Senior Manager Sustainability Emmanuel Baidoo was to contribute to improving Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) pass rates in their host communities under its 10-year Socio-Economic Development Plan, launched in 2022.

Speaking at a short ceremony to commence the construction of the project, Mr. Baidoo said when completed, the newly established Examination Printing Centre will play a pivotal role in assisting the Education Directorate of the Obuasi East District Assembly with the necessary resources to print and administer Mock Exam materials to help better prepare candidates for the BECE.

He emphasized that establishing an Examination Printing Centre aligns with AGAG's broader Community Investment goals under the 10-year socio-economic development plan, which focuses on various initiatives aimed at enhancing education, promoting sustainability, and fostering socio-economic development.

To be completed and furnished at the cost of Ghc800,000, Mr. Baidoo intimated that the project was borne out of series of engagements with stakeholders on how to sustain the periodic mock examinations geared towards preparing BECE candidates towards their main examination.

"AngloGold Ashanti has been supporting the GES to conduct series of mock exams but we realized that to sustain it, there was the need to meet stakeholders to deliberate on it. We decided that building an examination printing center was the most prudent way to sustain the mock exams," he stated.

The Chief Executive for the Obuasi East District Hon. Faustina Amissah described the project as a welcome relief for the Assembly stressing that the Assembly has over the years sunk much funds into the conduct of mock exams.

"We are grateful to AngloGold Ashanti for this project. The money invested in mock exams here can be channeled into other important ventures," he stated.

The DCE assured that her office will see to it that the examination printing center would serve the purpose for which it was established.

Local content
To further promote and empower local businesses, AngloGold Ashanti contracted Bachor Construction's Limited for the project. The Managing Director of Bachor constructions Limited Jonas Davoro said the project will be completed in the next three months. He explained that the project will consist of a storage area, office, production and printing area as well as a borehole.

"We will do a quality job to justify the confidence AngloGold Ashanti has reposed in local contractors from Obuasi", Mr. Davoro assured.

AngloGold Ashanti in the coming days again cut sod for the construction of similar project in the Obuasi Municipality.

More from Regional News
ModernGhana Links
Philanthropist builds ultramodern OPD for Sreso-Timpom Health Center
21.08.2023 | Regional News
"No government has supported us like World Vision Ghana" — Agogo Kontihene
17.08.2023 | Regional News
Northern GJA launches 2023 Awards
17.08.2023 | Regional News
Top Stories

2 hours ago

A Ugandan wearing a mask and a rainbow sticker takes part in the Gay Pride parade in Entebbe in 2015. By ISAAC KASAMANI AFP Four arrested in Uganda over 'acts of homosexuality'

5 hours ago

Richard Ahiagbah provide details of NDC's involvement in constructing 250m BoG's new HQ Richard Ahiagbah provide details of NDC's involvement in constructing $250m BoG'...

5 hours ago

NPP suspends polling station Chairman in Sagnarigu indefinitely NPP suspends polling station Chairman in Sagnarigu indefinitely

5 hours ago

AriseGhana to join NDC picketing over 250m new BoG headquarters saga AriseGhana to join NDC picketing over $250m new BoG headquarters saga

5 hours ago

Discrimination against people with Northern names during voter registration must stop – Collins Dauda to EC Discrimination against people with Northern names during voter registration must...

5 hours ago

May you never be broke as Bank of Ghana, govt – Franklin Cudjoe prays for Ghanaians May you never be broke as Bank of Ghana, gov’t – Franklin Cudjoe prays for Ghana...

5 hours ago

Hon Muntaka Mubarak Corruption: Akufo-Addo is like Kejetia pickpocket — Muntaka

6 hours ago

Prez Nana Addo with excited SHS students Free SHS policy is huge miracle from God to Ghanaian children – Dr Adutwum

6 hours ago

Man found dead at Breman cemetery with both legs and hands tied to his back Man found dead at Breman cemetery with both legs and hands tied to his back

6 hours ago

Hon Muntaka Mubarak Mohammed Majority leader bullied us in 7th Parliament — Muntaka

Just in....
body-container-line