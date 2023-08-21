Residents cry for immediate expansion of collapsing bridge at Nkwanta South

Residents of Nkwanta South Municipality in the Oti region are crying to government and other authorities to come to their aid and expand their main bridge immediately to avoid any tragedy.

Their call follows a heavy downpour that has displayed many residents, government workers and some school children stranded after it rained for several hours.

Speaking to some residents in the Nkwanta East, a suburb of Nkwanta South,they said the metal bridge was constructed some few years ago but with a lesser weight capacity which made it caved in when a heavy truck used it in 2020.

They said since then, the bridge has not been repaired.

“We are appealing to the government to come to our aid and expand the bridge for us because the main bridge has been abondoned and the only alternative bridge helping us has also been swept away," they stated.

A male teacher from the Shiare basic school narrated the devastating nature of the bridge.

“Our school children are writing their final year exam and because of this situation they can not cross to the other side to write the exam and we have to sacrifice our lives to cross with them. In fact this needs an urgent attention and our leaders need to act now.

“Our leaders are not concern about our plight and is a high time they begin to show some concern for the residents," he stated.

Speaking to the Assembly member for the Nkwanta East Electoral Area, he said the bridge is now a death trap for drivers, commuters, residents and even pedestrians that apply the road.

According to him, the situation has been reported to the municipal chief executive which he promised to bring his officials to ascertain the situation but as at the time of filling this report, not even a NADMO officials came to visit and take records.

Mr Prince Fiagadzi ,the Assembly man is therefore appealing to the government through the Nkwanta South municipal Assembly and other philanthropists to come to their aid and work on the main bridge which has been abondoned for years now.

The Nkwanta South municipal chief executive Mr Bright Kwame Lenwah has said, the situation is very devastating and needs an urgent response.

He told this reporter that, since last year, the Assembly collaborated with feeder roads to get the culvert fixed .He described the situation as “unfortunate."

He said after the rain, the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO)and Municipal security council (MUSEC) visited the scene and advised residents and drivers not to attempt crossing that stretch of the bridge.

The municipal chief executive Bright Lenwah said, no government or private workers could go to work since the town has been divided into two.

This he said is affecting the economic and social lives of the people .

He called on the relevant government institutions to come on board to help the people of Nkwanta South.

Meanwhile,the municipal chief executive said, he has reported the incident to his superiors and is expecting a positive response from them soon.

Meanwhile,the residents of Nkwanta South will be grateful if the various Government institutions and philanthropists come to their aid to construct their main bridge for them.