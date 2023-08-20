ModernGhana logo
June National Service personnel allowance paid — NASPA

The National Service Personnel Association (NASPA) has announced that allowance for the month of June has been paid to service personnel.

In a statement on Friday, August 18, NASPA's Accra Metropolitan District urged personnel to visit their banks and agents to access the funds.

"The Executive Board wishes to inform you that the allowance for June has been paid," the statement said in part.

"Kindly get your e-zwich card and visit your banks or agents to load and withdraw your allowance," it added.

It advised personnel to withdraw from the same bank where they registered their e-zwich card to avoid extra bank charges.

NASPA asked personnel not to rely on their allowance status online because it may still show as "processing" despite the money been paid into accounts.

The announcement comes as good news to service personnel who have faced delays in payment of their monthly stipends.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

