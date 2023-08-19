Pay GHS650 verification fee for your money or lose it — Menzgold to customers

Defunct gold dealership firm, Menzgold has announced that customers must now pay GHS650 to verify their claims before receiving their monies.

In a statement on Friday, August 18, CEO Nana Appiah Mensah said the fee is required as part of a "final phase" of due diligence.

The statement outlined a process for customers to acquire a "Digital Verification Access Card" from Payboy agents between August 10 to September 14.

Without undergoing verification, Menzgold warned customers risk forfeiting their claims entirely.

"Customers who fail to undergo this process risk forfeiture of their purported claims, as their right of claim would have been waived by the failure on their part to discharge their obligation," the statement read in part.

Menzgold emphasizes that the verifications are needed to "marshal all available resources into paying off our Company's debt (liability)."

Many customers have been waiting years to retrieve their locked up funds after Memzgold collapsed in 2018 amidst accusations of running a Ponzi scheme.

Previous attempts to validate claims and start repayments have suffered setbacks.