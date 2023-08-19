ModernGhana logo
Standard Chartered continues to empower the youth through staff volunteering activities

At the Sacred Heart Technical Institute, James Town, a group of dedicated staff volunteers from Standard Chartered came together with a shared purpose: to guide and inspire the next generation as part of celebrating World Youth Day. They did this through a unique blend of speed mentoring and teaching financial literacy.

The excitement of the students was palpable as staff volunteers engaged them. The sessions were split into men mentoring men and women mentoring women. Each mentor spent time with a group of 5 students before moving on to the next set sharing career advice and life insights.

Being a technical school, the students were equipped with various skills which allowed the staff volunteers to share lessons in their journey of turning a passion into a successful career during the speed mentoring session. They emphasized the importance of perseverance and networking, leaving the students feeling inspired and more confident in pursuing their dreams.

Whilst the speed mentoring was ongoing, another group of students were engaged in lively discussions on financial planning. The staff used relatable examples to teach the students about budgeting, saving, and investing. By simplifying complex financial concepts, the students were empowered to take control of their financial future.

The day was a menagerie of learning, laughter, and inspiration. The youth gained lifelong lessons and insights from mentors across various fields expertise. The staff volunteers not only shared their knowledge but also fostered a sense of curiosity and ambition in the students as well as formed connections that transcended generational gaps. The students were left with a newfound motivation to explore their passions and a stronger understanding of managing their finances responsibly.

Such community engagement activities where staff volunteers collaborate with youth by sharing knowledge, building relationships, and empowering the next generation to thrive in an ever-changing world are part of the bank’s Futuremakers initiative to tackle inequality and promote greater economic inclusion for young people in our communities.

Source: Standard Chartered Bank

