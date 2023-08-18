BoG must explain how cost of head office project changed from $81m to $250m — Mahama Ayariga

MP for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga has expressed worry over the fact that the cost of Bank of Ghana's new head office project changed from the initial $81m to the current $250m.

He says it is for this reason that the Minority in Parliament has written to the Governor and the Bank's Board to explain what makes up the cost.

''We have written to the bank to ask for information. Specifically, on procumbent process, the price, how is going to be financed, where the payment will be coming from, how it was budgeted, and if payment have been made? Was the land for lease? Project manager, consultants involved. We want to know the details” he said on TV3's Ghana Tonight programme on Thursday.

Mr. Ayariga added that, “We are asking why the cost of building is so huge at the time the bank is collapsing, incurring devastating losses and registering negative equity and failing to position themselves to salvage the financial sector should there be unforeseen crisis.”

The Bank of Ghana authorities claim that the existing building, constructed in 1960 during Nkrumah government, has failed a structural integrity assessment. This justification was put forth to justify the decision to spend $250million on the new building.

However, Mr. Ayariga asserted that, they sense foul play in the procurement process.

“The procurement was not competitive. If you will not be competitive, you have to state a strong case why you are not competitive. The document we have seen does not point in this direction.”

He noted that they have given the Board of the central bank 7 days to respond to their questions.

“It's up to them whether to show transparency or there are things to hide,” the lawmaker concluded.

-3new.com