ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

ECOWAS will plunge the entire sub-region into chaos if standby force attacks Niger – James Agalga

Headlines ECOWAS will plunge the entire sub-region into chaos if standby force attacks Niger – James Agalga
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Ranking Member on the Defence and Interior Committee of Parliament, James Agalga has reiterated that any military intervention in Niger will not do anybody good.

Since last week, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) met in Nigeria and made clear its plan to send troops to Niger.

According to ECOWAS, the move will be made to take power from the military junta to restore the country to democratic rule and constitutional order.

While the threats of military intervention have been echoed by the ECOWAS Military Chiefs following their meeting in Accra, Ghana this week, James Agalga has urged the leadership of the block to reconsider its stance.

According to him, any attack on Niger by ECOWAS will plunge the entire sub-region into chaos.

“ECOWAS will be gone if military interventions ever happen in Niger.

“ECOWAS will plunge the entire sub-region into chaos if they advance with the military,” James Agalga who is also Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa North said in an interview with Joy News.

James Agalga argues that it is important to have a diplomatic resolution on the impasse between ECOWAS and the military junta especially when both parties have support.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

More from Headlines
ModernGhana Links
BoG must explain how cost of head office project changed from $81m to $250m — Mahama Ayariga
18.08.2023 | Headlines
Joseph Yammin Criticizes ECOWAS Troop Deployment to Niger as "Terrorism"
18.08.2023 | Headlines
Ensure your sanctions do not deny the people of Niger necessary humanitarian assistance – UN to ECOWAS
18.08.2023 | Headlines
Top Stories

1 hour ago

Passport: Use the official passport application portal — Foreign Ministry urge applicants Passport: Use the official passport application portal — Foreign Ministry urge a...

2 hours ago

ECOWAS will plunge the entire sub-region into chaos if standby force attacks Niger – James Agalga ECOWAS will plunge the entire sub-region into chaos if standby force attacks Nig...

2 hours ago

My ambition for president is not due to desire for personal gains – Bawumia My ambition for president is not due to desire for personal gains – Bawumia

2 hours ago

Martin Griffiths Ensure your sanctions do not deny the people of Niger necessary humanitarian ass...

2 hours ago

Ghanaian soldiers wont go to war in Niger for ECOWAS; they're too handsome to fight — Al Wahab Farouk Ghanaian soldiers won’t go to war in Niger for ECOWAS; they're too handsome to f...

2 hours ago

NER: 60year old woman beaten to death over accusation of witchcraft NE/R: 60year old woman beaten to death over accusation of witchcraft

10 hours ago

Do not let your personal interests and ties with the French influence you to make a decision that will harm Ghana – Akufo-Addo told Do not let your personal interests and ties with the French influence you to mak...

10 hours ago

Police allegedly slap Jasikan College of Education SRC President as students protest poor quality of meals served them Police allegedly slap Jasikan College of Education SRC President as students pro...

11 hours ago

Professor Solomon Nunoo UTAG National President And Dr Ibn Kailan Abdul-Hamid UTAG-UPSA General Secretary UPSA Campus: Injunction slapped on handing over ceremony to purported UTAG Presi...

13 hours ago

GAR: Ashiaman traders beg Mahama for help as economy bites GA/R: Ashiaman traders beg Mahama for help as economy bites

Just in....
body-container-line