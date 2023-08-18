ECOWAS will plunge the entire sub-region into chaos if standby force attacks Niger – James Agalga

Ranking Member on the Defence and Interior Committee of Parliament, James Agalga has reiterated that any military intervention in Niger will not do anybody good.

Since last week, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) met in Nigeria and made clear its plan to send troops to Niger.

According to ECOWAS, the move will be made to take power from the military junta to restore the country to democratic rule and constitutional order.

While the threats of military intervention have been echoed by the ECOWAS Military Chiefs following their meeting in Accra, Ghana this week, James Agalga has urged the leadership of the block to reconsider its stance.

According to him, any attack on Niger by ECOWAS will plunge the entire sub-region into chaos.

“ECOWAS will be gone if military interventions ever happen in Niger.

“ECOWAS will plunge the entire sub-region into chaos if they advance with the military,” James Agalga who is also Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa North said in an interview with Joy News.

James Agalga argues that it is important to have a diplomatic resolution on the impasse between ECOWAS and the military junta especially when both parties have support.